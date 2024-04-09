LoL devs reveal more revamps to upcoming Champion Mastery update

The League of Legends developers have revealed more revamps coming to the Champion Mastery system update coming later in the year.

League of Legends developers have provided another update on the revamp to the Champion Mastery system originally revealed in January. The latest developer vlog from Riot Games saw the devs talk about how the system is currently in the works and gave further insight into what the plans are going into the future.

The Champion Mastery system was introduced to recognize the amount of time players spend mastering a specific champion. It would grant them an emote that could be leveled up by performing well in matches which they could then use to flex on other players.

However since that time, the system has become pretty outdated. Riot is now completely removing the level cap on the system and introducing new rewards to players who partake in it.

At timestamp 3:38, Riot Brightmoon has said that the new title rewards introduced in the Champion Master update will now be permanent, instead of resetting with each ranked split. This means players won’t have to grind milestones in order to gain the title of their favorite champion.

Alongside this, Champion Mastery points will no longer be affected by your team’s performance. Instead, it will take an average of your team’s performance and compare it to yours, making it easier to grab those higher ranks even if your team isn’t performing.

Finally, the devs said that wins and losses will have less of an effect on the number of Mastery points you earn per game, with losses, in particular, giving more points to players.