LoL players lash out at “terrible” user experience in new quick play mode

League of Legends players have lashed out at the “terrible” user experience in the new quick-play game mode.

Riot’s popular MOBA League of Legends has to appeal to a rather large audience. The title has cemented itself as one of gaming’s giants, up there with the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty. As such players from all over flock to the game for a bit of action, meaning the developers Riot need to ensure the game is accessible to everyone.

Article continues after ad

League of Legends does offer various game modes to appease the player base, including the sweatiest of them all, ranked. However, for those who don’t appreciate the ranked grind, Riot does offer two versions of unranked League of Legends. These modes are Quick Play and Draft Pick, which function similarly in-game, but have a different method for choosing characters.

Article continues after ad

Quick Play is a new addition to League of Legends and is by far the most casual offering for the iconic game. Unfortunately, players have taken issue with the mode’s implementation, labeling the user experience as “terrible”.

Article continues after ad

Quick Play replaced Blind Pick for League, which was a mode that meant players could not see what the enemy team was picking. This removed the ability to strategize around your opponents’ team composition, making for a more casual friendly experience. The mode also allows players to pre-select their champion, role, skin, and runes, removing the need for Champion Select entirely.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Players have expressed their frustration at the user experience of Quick Play, particularly when it comes to selecting and customizing their loadout, leaving “much to be desired”.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Several reports of issues with missing Mythic chromas, incorrect Summoner Spells, and runes resetting have cropped up from players in the comments, who are fed up with the less-than-ideal implementation.

With Quick Play still being a somewhat new mode, it’s likely that Riot is still testing things on their end, meaning we should hopefully see some positive changes in the coming future.