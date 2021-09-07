Riot Games confirms Iceland as host for Worlds 2021

Riot has confirmed reports that Worlds 2021 will be held in Iceland. Previously, the company had announced Worlds would be moved from China to an unspecified location in Europe.



Riot Games has announced that the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik will host Worlds 2021.

Originally China was set to host the event, but the location was changed to Europe due to the logistical issues of getting all players and teams to China.

In a previous statement, Riot’s Global Head of Esports John Needham revealed that restrictions and protocols have been even more complicated in 2021 than they were for last year’s event, which was held in Shanghai. Shifting Worlds to Europe would be best for competitive integrity, as Riot couldn’t confirm that all qualifying teams would be able to fully attend in China.

With European restrictions being more relaxed, Riot can ensure that Worlds can go ahead as planned with all teams.

Iceland confirmed for Worlds

A report from Dot Esports stated that Worlds 2021 will be held in Reykjavík, Iceland. Competition will take place at the familiar Laugardalshöll Indoor Sporting Arena.

This is following the success of the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational, which was held in the very same venue in May. Riot has already proved that they could safely run an international tournament in Iceland while following all the country’s current restrictions.

Reykjavik has now been confirmed as the host of Worlds 2021, which will run from October 5 to November 6.

In a video post to their social media, Riot confirmed that Reykjavik would serve as the host of Worlds 2021.

Worlds 2021 is heading to Iceland! Tune in October 5 – November 6 at https://t.co/lh1tk7wEe0. pic.twitter.com/fTFxf42yFH — LoL Esports (@lolesports) September 9, 2021

This is the second year in a row that Worlds will see some sort of effect due to the ongoing global health concerns after the 2020 event was played without an audience. Originally, the 2021 tournament was supposed to be in North America, but due to the worldwide issue, last year Riot wanted to give China the opportunity to host again with fans.

The event this year was set to take place in multiple cities throughout the country, with the finals in Shenzhen, but Worlds will be returning to Europe after just a year break. In 2019, FunPlus Phoenix defeated Europe’s own G2 Esports 3-0 in the finals, held in Paris.