LoL World Champion MaRin signed as Team Liquid head coach

In what has already been an eventful off-season, former LoL World Champion MaRin has come out of retirement to coach Team Liquid for their 2023 LCS season.

After failing to make it to Worlds 2022 with their star-studded roster, it was clear that Team Liquid were going to make some big changes for their LCS 2023 run.

Team Liquid have been rumored to be going for a full, Korean-speaking roster that was a mix of players that have residency in the US and some imported talent. Releasing Bjergsen and Hans sama pushed TL closer to that reality, and their most recent roster move has brought an all-time great out of retirement.

In what has been one of the biggest curveballs of the off-season so far, former World Champion Jang ‘MaRin’ Gyeong-hwan has come out of retirement to become Team Liquid’s new LCS head coach.

MaRin comes out of retirement to coach Team Liquid

MaRin, alongside all-time greats like Bengi, Bang, Wolf, and Faker, took the World Title in 2015. As SKT T1’s top laner, he was able to cement himself in LoL’s history books as one of the very best.

However, he wasn’t able to reach those same highs once leaving T1. MaRin spent time in both the LPL and LCK on other teams, but was never able to replicate the success he had in 2015 and eventually retired in early 2019.

Or so we thought.

After almost four years away from the pro scene, MaRin has returned as Team Liquid’s new head coach. Team Liquid beat the leakers and put out their own announcement confirming MaRin’s position on their team.

MaRin had a message for fans, one that was translated from Korean to English beneath TL’s announcement:

“I want to become the hardest working coach to create the best team. I will give my all for the team, the organization, and the fans.”