League of Legends pro play records: longest game, most kills, more - Dexerto

Curious about who’s gotten the most kills in League of Legends esports, or maybe how long the longest game ran for? We’ve broken down all the top records you need to know from the history of League esports.

From 90-minute marathons sending viewers insane, to bloodbaths that seemed to never end, there have been some outrageous games in the title’s history.

From the skilled to the absurd, we’ve curated a list of the biggest records that are yet to be broken in the Riot Games MOBA. From the longest game, to the longest-serving player, no stone has been left unturned.

Longest game: Jin Air vs SK Telecom T1 (LCK 2018 Spring, 94:40)

2018 SKT and Jin Air were pretty closely matched. While now one is a Korean juggernaut and the other isn’t even in the top-flight, this match in LCK 2018 Spring was set to be a solid mid-table clash.

It ended up being a blockbuster, going for over an hour and a half and making history in the process. While there were only 24 kills in the game, the lead shifted ten times as SKT failed to close out against Jin Air who made an unbelievable comeback centered around the Elder Dragon.

No surprises here, but the AD carries in this game, Bae ‘Bang’ Jun-sik and Park ‘Teddy’ Jin-seong also hold the record for the most amount of CS in a pro game.

Bang on Ezreal managed to farm up 975 CS, with Teddy holding the record with a whopping 1,465 minion kills on Sivir.

Only one other performance sits between them on the podium, and that’s Bang’s Sivir game against BBQ Olivers in LCK 2018 Spring. The AD carry, now with Evil Geniuses in North America, managed to break 1,000 CS in the 74 minute game to finish with 1,143 creeps killed.

Shortest game: KL Hunters vs Armageddon (IEM Season 7 Singapore, 11:48)

There’s a few games that come in shorter than this Season 2 stomp, but this affair between KL Hunters vs. Armageddon is the only game where players didn’t resort to trolling, have connection issues, or run out of pause time to conclude a game.

KL Hunters were out for blood at IEM Season 7 Singapore, and Armageddon didn’t have the talent to keep them at bay. While the game started off slow, they eventually picked up the pace, running it down mid lane to rack up 19 kills in the 11-minute bloodbath.

Armageddon were not demolished once, but twice at the same event, also losing to EloHell in just under 13 minutes to claim both the shortest and second-shortest game records.

Most kills in a single game: Marcus ‘Valkyrie’ Ko Chin Siong (GPL 2015 Spring, 24 kills vs Team KTHXBAI)

While Valkyrie might not hold the number one spot anymore — that honor goes to Brandon ‘Meech’ Choi and his 29 kills in Scouting Grounds — we’re including him here because it’s still the record in a top-flight processional league.

Advertisement

The matchup against Insidious Legends and KTHXBAI was one of the more lop-sided in the GPL. It was expected to be a stomp by Valkyrie’s Singaporean squad, but it was more than that ⁠— it was total demolition.

Valkyrie picked up his first two kills during a mid 2v2 against the enemy Rengar and Lissandra, and snowballed out of control from there. The Singaporean mid laner had six kills by ten minutes, and the fights only got more bloody from there.

Averaging more than a kill every two minutes, Valkyrie managed to break the 23-kill record set in 2013 by CJ Entus’ Seon ‘Space’ Ho-san.

Advertisement

Funnily enough, his mid lane opponent, Chan ‘KoaLa’ Roong Han, holds the record for the most deaths in a single game at 17. A 95-kill game will do that to the history books.

Longest win streak: Flash Wolves (28 games, LMS Spring 2017)

It takes regional dominance to take away this record, and that’s exactly what Flash Wolves had in the LMS. The Taiwanese squad was the region’s best team until it disbanded in 2019, making four World Championships.

However, it was their LMS Spring 2017 that turned heads. They went 28 games without a loss, sweeping 14 BO3 series in the process. Unfortunately, the streak was broken in the grand final by ahq eSports Club, but the Flash Wolves went on to win the series 3-1.

The only squads that sit close to that record is Invictus Gaming, who won 22 straight games in LPL Spring 2018, and Fnatic, who won 21 games in LCS EU Summer 2015.

Most kills in pro play: Song ‘Rookie’ Eui-jin (3,554 kills, 2013-now)

Uzi held the most kills record for League of Legends for years, but now he has been overtaken by LPL’s mid lane menace Rookie.

The Invictus Gaming star has accrued 3,554 kills in his career, 1 ahead of Uzi on 3,553. Given Uzi retired at the end of 2019, taking this long to catch up shows how far ahead China’s golden boy was.

Faker, the Unkillable Demon King, sits in third with 3,406 kills in his illustrious career. Given he hails from the more methodical LCK, compared to the bloody LPL, that’s an impressive number.

Most games played: Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok (898 games, 2013-now)

Faker is the Unkillable Demon King of League of Legends, but he didn’t earn his reputation off the back of one game. His sustained performance at the domestic and international level for the last seven years has justified this monniker, racking up hundreds of wins.

Excluding All-Star appearances, Faker has played 898 professional games since debuting for SKT back in 2013 ⁠— and 99% of them have all been for the organization.

He’s played at the Asian Games representing Korea before, but otherwise his career has been wholly with the Korean overlords of League of Legends.

Invictus Gaming mid Song ‘Rookie’ Eui-jin comes in second with 859 games played, while now-retired AD carry Jian ‘Uzi’ Zi-Hao sits in third on 683.

Most Worlds appearances: Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng (8 times: 2011-12, 2015-2020)

While he might not have a World Championship to their name, former Liquid, TSM, and CLG bot laner Doublelift is the most well-travelled player when it comes to World championships. He has appeared at all but two of the events, missing out in Season 3 and 4.

Former Cloud9 AD carry Zach ‘Sneaky’ Scuderi comes in at second, having appeared in every Worlds from 2013 to 2019, travelling to South Korea, Europe, and China in the process.

There are four players sitting at six appearances: sOAZ, Uzi, Xmithie, and Clearlove. Three-time World Champion Faker has made it five times.

Has a record we’ve recorded been broken? Let us know on Twitter @Dexerto, and we will update the list.