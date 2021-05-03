Riot says LoL fighting game ‘Project L’ beta won't launch in 2021 - Dexerto

Riot Games has some big news about its unreleased League of Legends fighting game, codenamed “Project L,” coming later this year – but fans shouldn’t expect a beta any time soon.

Project L was first announced at EVO 2019 when Radiant Entertainment’s Tom Cannon officially revealed that the company was working on a fighting game for Riot.

A bit later on, at Riot’s big League of Legends 10-year anniversary event, Project L was officially revealed to the world – but the game was still quite far off at the time.

“Just want to make one thing clear, the game is not close to release, or even Alpha,” Tom Cannon said after the game was finally shown to the world.

That was back in 2019, and since then, it’s been pretty much radio silence – that is, until May 3, 2021 where Cannon revealed that things haven’t changed that much, although he did throw in some hope for fans wanting some news.

In a tweet, Cannon revealed that the game is developing nicely and things are coming along, but it won’t be released in 2021.

“Glad you’re hype for Project L. The game is on track with many core systems in place, but we still have a ways to go,” he said. “Please do not expect a beta (public or private) any time soon, and definitely not this year.”

We're planning a dev update for around the end of this year to share more about the game. Until then, sit tight! — Tom Cannon (@ProtomCannon) May 3, 2021

This is definitely unfortunate for anyone looking to try out the game for themselves. Considering even a private beta isn’t planned yet, it really makes one wonder when that will be.

Luckily, Cannon also teased some major updates still to come, so fans should keep their eyes peeled.

“We’re planning a dev update for around the end of this year to share more about the game,” he added. “Until then, sit tight!”

It’s unclear when exactly “end of the year” will be, as Cannon didn’t provide an exact date or month, but hopefully we see some news sooner rather than later.

One thing is for sure though, given Riot’s success at entering the FPS genre with Valorant, we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us on the fighting game front.