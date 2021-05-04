When is League of Legends anime Arcane coming to Netflix? Release date, plot - Dexerto

Rumors of a League of Legends anime have been on the cards for a long time, but Riot Games have finally announced that LoL’s debut show, Arcane, is coming to Netflix.

It was back on October 15, 2019, that Riot Games announced that a League of Legends anime was in the works.

Initially pegged for a release date around LoL’s 10th Anniversary celebrations that kicked off during 2020, little was known about the new series.

On May 3, 2021, however, that silence was broken. Riot’s LoL anime, Arcane, will be making its debut in the very near future.

When does LoL Arcane release?

Fall, 2021 is currently marked as the release date for Riot’s first full cinematic endeavor, but no exact date has been specified.

Advertisement

What has been made clear, though, is that Netflix will be the carrier for the series. So, if you want to get your slice of the hype, make sure you have an account.

League of Legends Arcane Anime: Trailers

Arcane Announcement Trailer

The original trailer for Arcane debuted back on October 16, 2019. Steeped in lore, the clip gives us some brief behind-the-scenes insight before throwing us into the world of Piltover, Runeterra’s “city of progress,” and its fume-infested underground twin, Zaun.

Right at the end of the trailer we see some iconic combat boots that obviously belong to Jinx, Zaun’s resident “manic and impulsive criminal,” which hints that she’ll be playing a pretty major part in the Arcane story.

Advertisement

Although the original release date is shown as 2020, we know now that 2021 is the year that Arcane will finally hit our screens.

Twitter Trailer

Accompanying League of Legends’ official Twitter announcement, there’s a short 20-second trailer that really gets fans heart’s racing.

Jinx is fully revealed as being involved in the story, and we catch a glimpse of a young-looking Vi. Piltover’s Enforcer is clearly going to be taking her battle with Jinx from the virtual plains of Runeterra to our screens.

What is LoL Arcane about?

We’ve only been offered a brief glimpse into LoL’s anime universe, but we can already tell that there’s going to be some pretty intense action involving Vi and Jinx.

Advertisement

The description for the original YouTube video claims that the series revolves around “the origins of two iconic League champions – and the power that will tear them apart.” Sounds like we know who they are.

Additionally, LoL tweeted the announcement out with a bomb emoji (likely signifying Jinx), as well as an hourglass. As we all know, resident time traveler Ekko also happens to be an inhabitant of Zaun, so maybe he’ll pop up as the series progresses.

Riot discuss LoL anime

Global President of Entertainment for Riot Games, Shauna Spenly, writes “Arcane was created as a love letter to our players and fans, who have been asking us for more cinematic experiences that dive deeper into the worlds and champions in League of Legends.”

Advertisement

Read More: How to get Blue Essence in League of Legends

Dominique Bazay, Director, Original Animation for Netflix, also notes “League of Legends has inspired global fervor and fandom and we’re thrilled to be the home of the first television series set in this universe, Arcane.

She continues that “the series promises to be a visually spectacular thrill ride that will have viewers on the edge of their seats.”

So that’s everything we know about Arcane so far. As more concrete information releases, we’ll be sure to keep this article updated, so make sure you check back!