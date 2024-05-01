League of Legends’ Corki rework removes Package passive in patch 14.10

League of Legends is reworking Corki in Patch 14.10. This change will see his package being completely removed but will also grant him power in other areas.

Patch 14.10 of League of Legends is bringing a complete rework to ADC Corki. These new changes will see his Package passive being completely removed but in return, many of his abilities are receiving buffs in compensation.

This has been met with mixed appraisal from the player base, with some happy to see him being reverted to a more playable state, whilst others are unimpressed that his unique playstyle will be removed.

Corki’s Passive is gaining its true damage back, with a special allowance for Sheen items as well. This should allow him to build items like Essence Reaver and Trinity Force, further diversifying his builds.

Similarly, the rest of his abilities have also gotten nice buffs, with his Q receiving more damage and quality of life changes.

His W gaining more damage, his E shredding more resistances, and his R will now refund its cooldown when he auto-attacks enemy champions.

These changes should pivot Corki from his current poke-focused build with Malignance and Manamune into a champion that relies more on weaving auto attacks with Sheen to make the most out of his passive.

While these changes are slated for Patch 14.10, they’re currently subject to change while on the PBE.