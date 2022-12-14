League of Legends patch 12.23b notes: Lux buffs, more jungle nerfs

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

League of Legends patch 12.23b is on its way ⁠— and it’s truly the final update of 2022. Ahead of the holidays Riot is trying to settle the meta down by targeting tanks in the jungle role with a handful of nerfs.

Riot is just about to head out for the holidays, but they have a present for League of Legends players. LoL patch 12.23b is coming with a few balance changes to improve the preseason experience by taking stabs at some of the game’s biggest problems.

Top of the list is tanks and their power in the jungle. Items ⁠— including the dreaded Jak’Sho ⁠— and a number of champions are being nerfed. The cute jungle pets aren’t being spared either. There’s not a lot to look forward to buffs-wise, unless you’re a Lux main.

Here’s what you need to know about LoL patch 12.23b, including the full notes.

Riot Games Lux mains can look forward to LoL patch 12.23b with an early Christmas present.

When is LoL patch 12.23b?

Riot has confirmed League of Legends patch 12.23b will be released on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Unlike their full release counterparts, lettered patches usually drop whenever all the changes are ready to ship with no schedule locked in. You can expect the patch to drop sometime across Wednesday in the United States, which might be Thursday in some regions.

What’s changing in LoL patch 12.23b?

More jungle nerfs as role dominates meta

Junglers have had a massive impact on the League of Legends Season 13 meta thanks to the role’s rework in preseason. Jungle pets and new items have skewed power towards tank junglers, with champions like Rammus skyrocketing to the top.

Nerfs are coming across the board, especially to tanks and their durability. Items like Jak’Sho are being nerfed, jungle pets are being adjusted, and individual champions like Hecarim, Lillia, Mordekaiser, Rammus, and Dr. Mundo, who recently received jungle-specific buffs.

It’s only a small update, but Riot is eyeing bigger changes next year depending on how these changes land over the holidays.

Lux only champion being buffed, Udyr adjusted

LoL patch 12.23b is full of nerfs, but two champions are being spared somewhat. Lux is getting some outright buffs to her carry power as she struggles in the new season, while Udyr is facing adjustments to reduce his damage slightly but make him less mana intensive.

It’s a big hit to Tiger Udyr, as players like to call it, with the Q-max build being targeted by the new changes.

You can find the full LoL patch 12.23b notes below, courtesy of Riot.

LoL patch 12.23b notes

Champions

Dr. Mundo

Janna

Hecarim

Q: Rampage

Damage amplification per stack: 4% (+5% per 100 bAD) ⇒ 3% (+4% per 100 bAD)

Lillia

Passive: Dream-Laden Bough