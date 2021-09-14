The update cycle for League of Legends patch 11.19 has begun ⁠— here’s all the early LoL notes & changes coming in the September 22 update, including Ryze and Sona nerfs, a half-dozen new Night & Dawn event skins, more than 14 buffs for pro play champions ahead of Worlds 2021, and plenty more.

Sona, Ryze headline 20 champion changes

Entire Worlds run will be played on LoL patch 11.19

Seven new Night & Dawn event skins revealed

The World Championship patch is finally here!

Every year, for the League of Legends year-end event ⁠— Worlds ⁠— Riot Games ships out the “x.19” patch, ready to feature across more than a month of pro play games.

This season, the League balance team has taken the unique decision to spread all the planned buffs and nerfs across 11.18 and 11.19, and mostly focus on lifting popular champs up with buffs, rather than stomping characters down.

On top of these buffs, new Night & Dawn event skins are set to ship during the update, as well Riot’s usual “Championship” skin, which will boost the Worlds kitty.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 11.19, coming in two weeks.

When is League of Legends patch 11.19?

This League of Legends patch cycle will have an extra day, Dexerto has confirmed with Riot, due to Labor Day delays. It should drop 24 hours past its usual time.

Therefore, the very next Season 11 update, LoL patch 11.19, will roll out on time on Wednesday, September 22. The download will begin roll out around 10am AEDT on Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once patching begins.

Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the upcoming Season 11 patch is officially deployed.

What’s coming in League of Legends patch 11.19?

Riot locks in Worlds 2021 changes

That decision saw a whopping 24 changes shipped last week.

11.19 will now continue that Worlds plan, with another 20 changes set to drop during the update cycle, including nerfs for Sona and Ryze, buffs for pro play darlings Renekton, Sylas, Galio, and Cho’Gath. Other high-level characters like Fizz, Gwen, and Akali are also getting boosts to “up the excitement” in Iceland.

The full list of changes are listed at the bottom of this article.

Vex League of Legends release

Riot Games has revealed Vex the Gloomist, League of Legends 157th champion, as well as her abilities, ultimate, new skins, and her Season 11 release date — which is set to occur midway through LoL patch 11.19.

Vex is hardly a happy-go-lucky Yordle we’ve become accustomed to seeing out of Bandle City. Instead, the Gloomist is full of angst, trying to put a stop to anything colorful or hyper. Riot said: “She’s not just moody and apathetic. There’s more going on in her furry little yordle head that the team wanted to express.”

Read More: Everything we know about Vex the Gloomist

While Riot originally intended for Vex to be an artillery mage, her original portal-placing, ability-warping kit was scrapped due to technical constraints.

Championship, Night & Dawn skins

Riot Games are shipping several League of Legends skin lines in the next update, including seven “Night & Dawn” cosmetics, and a new World Championship release.

The Night & Dawn release is interesting this time around; they are a reversal of the origins of the thematic, with some of League’s more gloomy characters getting Dawnbringer skins ⁠— including new releases Vex and Morgana.

On the Nightbringer skin, Tryndamere and Lillia have been confirmed to get the red-and-black variant. As for Kayn and Yone, they’re a split of both. Kayn can transform into either his Darkin (Dawnbringer) or Shadow Assassin (Nightbringer) forms to take a side. Yone is also equally split, with one Dawnbringer sword and another Nightbringer one, bringing balance to the Rift.

Here’s all the new LoL skins:

Dawnbringer Vex Morgana Yone

Nightbringer Kayn Kayn Prestige Edition Tryndamere Lillia

Worlds 2021 Jarvan IV

Each new Dawn/Night skin will come with between six and eight chromas. As far as Dexerto understands, the Worlds 2021 Jarvan IV skin should also have four.

League patch 11.19 will drop on September 22.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 11.19 early notes

Champions

Buffs

Aatrox

Akali

Cho’Gath

Fizz

Galio

Gragas

Gwen

Mordekaiser

Poppy

Qiyana

Renekton

Sejuani

Seraphine

Sion

Sylas

Nerfs

Kennen

Ryze

Sona

Soraka

Varus

Items

No changes.

Runes

No changes.

Skins

Coming soon…