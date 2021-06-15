The update cycle for League of Legends patch 11.13 has begun ⁠— here’s all the early LoL notes & changes coming in the June 23 update, including the long-awaited arrival of the Tahm Kench rework, new “Astronaut” skins, major move speed nerfs, and plenty more.

Riot addresses LoL move speed power creep

Hullbreaker added as new item, Sanguine Blade removed

Tahm Kench to finally be unbenched in LoL patch 11.13

Brace yourself ⁠— this patch is a big one.

Riot has got a taste of pro play in Summer Split, and they’re not the biggest fan; the League of Legends developers are finally pulling the trigger on mobility reduction “across a lot of systems,” including 17 items & runes. LoL will also get two new items in this update: “Hullbreaker” and “Anathema’s Chains.”

Eight champions are also coming under the hammer.

“This is a very big systems patch,” League game director Mark Yetter wrote on Twitter on June 14, “including the mobility reduction across a lot of systems and the addition of split push items for fighters and tanks.”

Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 11.13, coming next week.

When is League of Legends patch 11.13?

The next Season 11 update, LoL patch 11.13, is expected to roll out on schedule on Wednesday, June 23. The download will begin roll out around 10am AEDT on the Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the upcoming Season 11 patch is officially deployed.

What’s coming in League of Legends patch 11.13?

Riot move to slow down mobility creep

League of Legends has a mobility problem, with new champions dashing and dancing around the map at the speed of light. Thankfully, Riot are taking steps to solve it in Season 11 in an attempt to stall mobility creep once and for all.

Riot are finally addressing League’s mobility creep problem in Season 11 though, making big cuts to dashes and movement speed buffs. In a total overhaul of items and runes, lead gameplay designer Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter hopes mobility across the board will be reduced.

Items being changed include Galeforce, Prowler’s Claw, Stridebreaker, Dead Man’s Plate, Shurelya’s Battlesong, Cosmic Drive, and plenty more.

Yetter explained: “This new focus is going to be both addressing major mobility outliers that go too far breaking intended weaknesses and trimming lots of small movement speed creep across League items and runes.”

Tahm Kench rework arrives

Tahm Kench is finally set to have his ‘acquired taste’ adjusted in Season 11 — the River King will be receiving a rework for his Devour and Abyssal Voyage, Riot devs have revealed, and it looks like it’s time to unbench the Kench again.

Riot has confirmed the Tahm Kench rework is “full steam ahead.”

“It’s no secret [Tahm Kench] is one of the champions most famous for being weak for a vast majority of players because his kit is strong for pros,” Huang said. “Tahm has a lot of power that requires the highest degree of coordinated play.”

Riot wants to keep his “high skill cap,” while also balancing him.

Kench’s ultimate, Abyssal Voyage, will be switched to his ‘W’ ability, while Devour/Regurgitate will now be the River King’s ultimate heading into Season 11.

League gets new ‘Ultimate Spellbook’ game mode

League of Legends’ Ruination storyline is coming to its end with the addition of a new Ultimate Spellbook game mode.

The Ultimate Spellbook game mode is now live for testing on the PBE as of the patch 11.13 cycle. It was a surprise addition to the test servers, and it’s got plenty of players excited for a fresh rotating game mode.

The game mode mechanics are in the title: You get given another champion’s ultimate ⁠— kind of like Unsealed Spellbook but for abilities.

You can choose one of three random ultimates out of a pool of 39 to start with, and it’ll permanently take the place of one of your summoner spells.

New “Astronaut” skins

Riot Games will ship four new champion skins in League of Legends Patch 11.13 ⁠— a handful of characters will get new versions of the “Astronaut” skinline.

In LoL lore, the Astronaut champions come from an alternate future, where every character in Runeterra is actually a space-faring astronaut. The cosmetics are linked to the super-popular Odyssey storyline.

Here’s all the champs getting Astronaut skins:

Corki (Epic) ⁠— 1,350 RP

Maokai (Epic) ⁠— 1,350 RP

Rammus (Epic) ⁠— 1,350 RP

Veigar (Epic) ⁠— 1,350 RP

Zed will also get his very own Prestige edition of his popular “PROJECT” skin this patch, which can be unlocked via League of Legends event challenges.

League patch 11.13 will drop on June 23.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 11.13 early notes

Champions

Kindred

Attack speed per mark 15% ⇒ 5%.

Planned:

Aphelios

Dr Mundo

Lee Sin

Olaf

Riven

Rumble

Viego

Xayah

Reworks

Items (Added)

Hullbreaker

Recipe: [Pickaxe + Phage + 825g]

+50 AD

+300 Health

+150% Base Health Regen

Boarding Party: While no allied champions are nearby, you gain 20-45 Armor and Magic Resist and 20% increased damage to towers. Nearby large minions gain 60-135 Armor and Magic Resist and 200% increased damage to towers.

Items (Balance)

Black Cleaver

Health 400 ⇒ 500.

Cosmic Drive

Movement speed 10-30 scaling with level ⇒ 20.

Ability power 75 ⇒ 80.

Death’s Dance

Heal on champ takedown 10% ⇒ 15%.

[Removed] Takedowns grant 30% bonus movespeed for 2 seconds.

Deadman’s Plate

Charge time 8s ⇒ 4s.

Max move speed 60 ⇒ 40.

Damage on-hit 1-100 magic damage base on stacks ⇒ 1-40 (+100% base attack damage) physical damage based on stacks.

Galeforce

Mythic passive move speed 3% ⇒ 2%.

Lich Bane

Move speed 10% ⇒ 8%.

Ability power 70 ⇒ 75.

Prowler’s Claw

Cooldown 60 ⇒ 90.

Sandswipe targeting changed from [any enemy unit] to [enemy champions].

Sanguine Blade

Deleted.

Shurelya’s Battlesong

Inspire active move speed 60% decaying (30% floor) ⇒ 30% move speed (non-decaying).

Stridebreaker

Attack damage 45 ⇒ 40.

[Removed] Halting Slash no longer dashes the user 300 units.

Halting Slash damage tAD ratio 75% ⇒ 100%.

Slow 40% decaying over 2 seconds ⇒ 90% decaying to 40% over 3 seconds.

Halting Slash cooldown 20s ⇒ 15s.

[Added] Halting Slash can now cast while moving.

Heroic Gait passive move speed 30 ⇒ 20.

Mythic Passive move speed 3% ⇒ 2%.

Health 200 ⇒ 400.

Trinity Force

Movespeed on hit 25 ⇒ 20.

Attack damage 30 ⇒ 35.

Nimbus Cloak

Movespeed 5-35% ⇒ 2-25%.

Planned:

Divine Sunderer

Everfrost

Liandry’s Anguish

Luden’s Tempest

Moonstone Renewer

Runes

Ghost Poro

Skins

Coming soon…