Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Something different for your inbox. No distractions, no bs. Told as it is, as an unfiltered, irreverent beer talk with friends. Give it a go, it’s free.
Published: 15/Jun/2021 8:30by Isaac McIntyre
The update cycle for League of Legends patch 11.13 has begun — here’s all the early LoL notes & changes coming in the June 23 update, including the long-awaited arrival of the Tahm Kench rework, new “Astronaut” skins, major move speed nerfs, and plenty more.
Brace yourself — this patch is a big one.
Riot has got a taste of pro play in Summer Split, and they’re not the biggest fan; the League of Legends developers are finally pulling the trigger on mobility reduction “across a lot of systems,” including 17 items & runes. LoL will also get two new items in this update: “Hullbreaker” and “Anathema’s Chains.”
Advertisement
Eight champions are also coming under the hammer.
“This is a very big systems patch,” League game director Mark Yetter wrote on Twitter on June 14, “including the mobility reduction across a lot of systems and the addition of split push items for fighters and tanks.”
Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 11.13, coming next week.
The next Season 11 update, LoL patch 11.13, is expected to roll out on schedule on Wednesday, June 23. The download will begin roll out around 10am AEDT on the Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.
Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:
Advertisement
Players can expect a few hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the upcoming Season 11 patch is officially deployed.
League of Legends has a mobility problem, with new champions dashing and dancing around the map at the speed of light. Thankfully, Riot are taking steps to solve it in Season 11 in an attempt to stall mobility creep once and for all.
Riot are finally addressing League’s mobility creep problem in Season 11 though, making big cuts to dashes and movement speed buffs. In a total overhaul of items and runes, lead gameplay designer Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter hopes mobility across the board will be reduced.
Advertisement
Items being changed include Galeforce, Prowler’s Claw, Stridebreaker, Dead Man’s Plate, Shurelya’s Battlesong, Cosmic Drive, and plenty more.
Yetter explained: “This new focus is going to be both addressing major mobility outliers that go too far breaking intended weaknesses and trimming lots of small movement speed creep across League items and runes.”
Tahm Kench is finally set to have his ‘acquired taste’ adjusted in Season 11 — the River King will be receiving a rework for his Devour and Abyssal Voyage, Riot devs have revealed, and it looks like it’s time to unbench the Kench again.
Riot has confirmed the Tahm Kench rework is “full steam ahead.”
Advertisement
“It’s no secret [Tahm Kench] is one of the champions most famous for being weak for a vast majority of players because his kit is strong for pros,” Huang said. “Tahm has a lot of power that requires the highest degree of coordinated play.”
Riot wants to keep his “high skill cap,” while also balancing him.
Kench’s ultimate, Abyssal Voyage, will be switched to his ‘W’ ability, while Devour/Regurgitate will now be the River King’s ultimate heading into Season 11.
League of Legends’ Ruination storyline is coming to its end with the addition of a new Ultimate Spellbook game mode.
Advertisement
The Ultimate Spellbook game mode is now live for testing on the PBE as of the patch 11.13 cycle. It was a surprise addition to the test servers, and it’s got plenty of players excited for a fresh rotating game mode.
The game mode mechanics are in the title: You get given another champion’s ultimate — kind of like Unsealed Spellbook but for abilities.
You can choose one of three random ultimates out of a pool of 39 to start with, and it’ll permanently take the place of one of your summoner spells.
Riot Games will ship four new champion skins in League of Legends Patch 11.13 — a handful of characters will get new versions of the “Astronaut” skinline.
In LoL lore, the Astronaut champions come from an alternate future, where every character in Runeterra is actually a space-faring astronaut. The cosmetics are linked to the super-popular Odyssey storyline.
Here’s all the champs getting Astronaut skins:
Zed will also get his very own Prestige edition of his popular “PROJECT” skin this patch, which can be unlocked via League of Legends event challenges.
League patch 11.13 will drop on June 23.
Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.
Kindred
Planned:
Hullbreaker
Black Cleaver
Cosmic Drive
Death’s Dance
Deadman’s Plate
Galeforce
Lich Bane
Prowler’s Claw
Sanguine Blade
Shurelya’s Battlesong
Stridebreaker
Trinity Force
Nimbus Cloak
Planned:
Coming soon…
Something different for your inbox. No distractions, no bs. Told as it is, as an unfiltered, irreverent beer talk with friends. Give it a go, it’s free.