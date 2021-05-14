Riot is finally fixing League's mobility creep problem in Season 11 - Dexerto

League of Legends has a mobility problem, with new champions dashing and dancing around the map at the speed of light. Thankfully, Riot are taking steps to solve it in Season 11 in an attempt to stall mobility creep once and for all.

Every new champion in League of Legends seemingly has a dash or movement speed ability of some sort. From Gwen’s E to Lillia’s passive, you cannot escape the mobility creep.

However, the League problem is more systemic than that.

From Stridebreaker to Shurelya’s and Turbo Chemtank in the Season 11 item rework, movement speed has become more of a problem than ever.

Riot are finally addressing League’s mobility creep problem in Season 11 though, making big cuts to dashes and movement speed buffs.

In a total overhaul of items and runes, lead gameplay designer Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter hopes mobility across the board will be reduced.

“This is going to be both addressing major mobility outliers that go too far breaking intended weaknesses (like Stridebreaker) and trimming lots of small movement speed creep across items and runes,” he said on Twitter.

Riot aren’t intending to nerf these items and runes overall. They want to “shift away from too much mobility,” towards more clear-cut power like bonus damage or resistances.

The initial mobility creep overhaul won’t target champions. However, Riot are going to re-evaluate once the first set of changes launch.

Wanted to share an update of projects in flight on the SR team (they own balance and systems). These are in rough priority/timeline order but things can always change. Notable new project is aimed at reducing systemic mobility in places where it has crept or gone too far. pic.twitter.com/326mJQJgc8 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) May 13, 2021

“A champion-focused pass may come after, but we want to see the systems changes play out first,” Yetter added.

This could also indicate a complete revamp of Riot’s champion design process, where adding excessive mobility has become a norm.

No changes to items or runes have been dropped on the LoL patch 11.11 PBE, but recent nerfs to Chemtank and Phase Rush are just the beginning of Riot’s battle.