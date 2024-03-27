Pokemon Go World of Wonders Taken Over event slammed for lack of enticing rewards

Pokemon Go players have been left feeling disappointed by the rewards for the new Team Go Rocket leader challenges.

Currently, Pokemon Go players are hard at work completing all research tasks and challenges for the World of Wonders Taken Over event. This new event brings with it some brand new rewards including both Shadow Groudon and Shiny Sandile.

While World of Wonders Taken Over does offer up a variety of new content for Pokemon Go players, certain rewards have left a lot to be desired by the community.

Mainly, the new Team Go Rocket leader rewards. As a result, Pokemon Go players have flooded Reddit, calling out the dev team for these lackluster rewards.

In a new Reddit thread, one Pokemon Go player wrote, “They’ve gotta be kidding… Not a single Pseudo legendary?” This initial poster then added, “Okay, Shadow Machamp is useful, but that is already available from normal Grunts…”

The thread, which now has over 100 comments and counting, is filled with fellow Pokemon Go players who share a similar sentiment and opinion to the initial poster.

One Redditor commented, “Gross. I’d honestly have rarer Pokemon or maybe regional Pokemon from the leaders, give everyone a chance to catch ’em all, instead of spending thousands of dollars to fly to Egypt or France, and so people wouldn’t have to bend the rules to fill out their Pokedex.”

Another player added, “It’s another re-run of something we already had, and it’s in rotation currently with the regular grunts so we can still get it. I think people were hoping for something new, especially with a typing that’s underused.

At the moment they are giving us an insane amount of shadow dragon, ground, and fighting types. We need something else like steel, poison, bug, water, ghost, or grass, for example.”

Pokemon Go’s World of Wonders Taken Over event began on March 27 and will run up until March 31, 11:59 PM local time.