League of Legends reveals two new skin rewards for honor and ranked systems

The League of Legends devs have revealed two new skins for Akshan and Tryndramere as rewards for the honor and ranked systems.

League of Legends is a completely free-to-play game. Players can hop into a game without spending a single cent of their own money. Of course, to counteract this free-to-play model, Riot introduced paid cosmetics in the form of skins, summoner icons, and more so that players could still support the game and get cool customizations along the way.

With skins being some of the most highly coveted cosmetics available in League of Legends, Riot has created skins for players who partake in their various systems. For the most part, players who reached a certain level of ranked points or rank would receive a Victorious skin that was chosen by the devs each year.

More recently Riot also introduced the new Three Honors skinline to commemorate honorable and positive players. And now Riot has revealed the newest addition to the Victorious and Three Honor skinlines coming in 2024.

LoL devs announce two new reward skins coming in 2024

In a recent developer update video, Riot spoke about the new skins that would be handed out as rewards to players.

“Speaking of honor rewards, for those who reached the highest honor rank, this year’s reward skin is Three Honors Akshan.”

This skin will be handed out to players during Patch 14.2, which will be released in late January.

Riot Games Players who manage to hit Honor Level 5 will be awarded with Three Honors Akshan in Patch 14.2.

Tryndamere will be receiving the Victorious skin for Split 2 of ranked. Their skin will release a bit later than the Akshan’s, coming sometime during February 2024. As per usual this skin will only be granted to players who attain the amount of ranked points required for their specific rank, meaning lower-ranked players may need to grind out some games for it.

Victorious Tryndamere will also likely come with several chromas, which will be given to players based on their highest rank.