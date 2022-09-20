League players divided as Syndra midscope update gives her an execute

Syndra’s been out of the League of Legends meta for a while now, and a new mini-rework update aims to get her back into the meta by making her a late-game monster with an execute in her kit.

Syndra was well-known for her ability to pressure laners and assert dominance over her opponent. Good Syndra players can make laning a nightmare, and her burst potential can make 1v1s a nightmare.

However, especially after the durability update, Syndra’s power level and popularity have been very low in comparison to other mid laners. The midscope update for this champion aims to give her much more impact late game at the cost of her oppressive early game poke.

Syndra is the next in-line for a midscope update. These are a series of “small” reworks that maintain most of a Champion’s kit while adding a few new mechanics.

Champs like Ahri and Olaf have greatly benefited from midscope updates in the past, and Syndra’s getting one of the most drastic changes yet. This is about as close to a full rework as it gets without being a full rework.

Syndra’s main abilities are mostly the same, sure, but the way her passive ties everything together will make her an almost entirely different character. Here’s what you need to know about the Syndra rework:

Transcendent (Passive)

Syndra collects up to 120 Splinters via damaging enemy champions and gaining levels. Splinters of Wrath enhance Syndra and her abilities

Syndra restores 20-215 (based on level 1-18) mana whenever she collects a Splinter from an enemy. She can gain Splinters via: Damaging an enemy champion with 2 abilities within 4 seconds grants (1/2/3 at levels 1, 11, and 18) Splinters (8 second CD per target) Leveling up grants Syndra 5 Splinters of Wrath Killing a Cannon minion grants 1 Splinter of Wrath

At 120 Splinters, Syndra gains 15% total AP

Dark Sphere (Q)

Cooldown: 4 seconds ⇒ 7 seconds

40 Splinters of Wrath: Dark Sphere can store 2 charges (1 second between casts)

Force of Will (W)

60 Splinters of Wrath: Force of Will does an additional 15% (+1.5% per 100AP) true damage.

Scatter the Weak (E)

80 Splinters of Wrath: Scatter the Weak’s cone is increased (56 degrees ⇒ 84 degrees) and also slows enemies by 70% for 1.25 seconds (applies after initial CC)

Unleashed Power (R)

Grants Dark Sphere (Q) an additional 10/20/30 Ability Haste

100 Splinters of Wrath: Executes champions below 15% max health

These sweeping changes also come with a long list of slight tweaks to her numbers, as well as some quality of life changes for her kit. You can find the full list of changes here.

Truexy, the game designer that posted the changelist for Syndra’s midscope update, had some thoughts to share on the goal of this update, along with the promise of a longer explanation later:

“The main goals were keep her core gameplay but enhance her passive to open up bigger high moments and real feelings of power upgrades.”

This shows in the overall direction for Syndra. Her previously oppressive early game has been pared back in order to give her a whole heap of late-game power and additional utility.

The reception for these changes has certainly been mixed. The execute on her ultimate has sparked its fair share of controversy, but some players are saddened by the fact that her early game power has been scaled back.

15% HP threshold puts it well below the execute that comes with, say, Elder Dragon, but it’s also a big step up from the 5% health execute on Collector.

Meanwhile, the 3 second cooldown increase on Syndra’s Q will likely change the way longtime Syndra players lane with her, and it’ll drastically reduce her DPS early on.

It’s hard to say where Syndra’s power level with lie after this update considering the mix of buffs and nerfs, but she’ll surely be much stronger and more consistent in the late game given all the attention put toward late-game payoff in her new passive.