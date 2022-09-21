Syndra’s League of Legends mid-scope update adds new passive, ultimate execute

Syndra is the next League of Legends champion getting a mid-scope update, with Riot giving the mid lane mage a new passive and an execute on her ultimate as part of the rework. The overall goal is to promote a new playstyle and “open up bigger high moments”.

Syndra is a staple mid lane mage in the League of Legends meta. The Dark Sovereign has always been relevant, with her iconic combo ⁠— including the lovingly named ‘outplay button’ on her ultimate, Unleashed Power ⁠— gracing screens for a decade now.

However, just after her tenth birthday, Syndra is finally getting a League of Legends rework thanks to a new mid-scope update in LoL patch 12.19. It comes after getting a visual update ⁠— her first major change in nine years ⁠— this time last year.

The plan isn’t to drastically change her identity as a control mage, but with a new-look passive and different upgrades on her abilities, it could tweak her base gameplay in interesting ways. That’s the fantasy Riot wants to hit in letting her truly transcend as the Dark Sovereign.

Riot Games Syndra is getting her first major League of Legends gameplay change in LoL patch 12.19, 10 years after her release.

Developer ‘TheTruexy’ opened up on the Syndra mid-scope update on September 20, with the mage getting overhauls to every part of her kit.

It all stems from a major change to her passive, Transcendent. Instead of getting ability upgrades based on ranks, players now have to farm Splinters via leveling up and hitting enemy champions with combos. After hitting certain breakpoints, Syndra’s abilities will automatically upgrade.

This will reward dominant players who can keep the pressure on with combos and fast leveling. There are upgrade points at 40, 60, 80, 100, and 120 Splinters ⁠— the latter giving her a significant boost of 15% bonus Ability Power for the late game.

To compensate though, her base abilities are being nerfed a bit. Her Q, Dark Sphere, has a longer cooldown ⁠— reducing its poke ability in lane. Once upgraded though, she can store two charges of the ability.

Her E, Scatter the Weak, also does less damage and stuns for less time, but is more reliable at close range. The big change is to her ultimate, Unleashed Power. Not only does it reduce her Q cooldown based off rank, but it will now execute enemies below 15% health with 100 Splinters — which has divided the community.

“The main goals were keep her core gameplay but enhance her passive to open up bigger high moments and real feelings of power upgrades,” TheTruexy added.

“Along with the passive and two Qs, the other big change is shifting her power into W rank up and making E better at [rank one]. This should make her burst turn on a bit earlier and make Syndra less of a ‘hit or miss E’ to be useful.”

Syndra mid-scope update release date in League of Legends

With changes now live on the PBE, the Syndra mid-scope update should be released as part of LoL patch 12.19 on October 5, 2022. However, this might be delayed as Riot continues to tinker with the Dark Sovereign.

All things being equal though, players should be able to get their hands on the Syndra rework shortly after Worlds 2022 goes live. You can find the full change list for the Syndra mid-scope update in League of Legends below.

Transcendent (Passive)

Syndra collects up to 120 Splinters via damaging enemy champions and gaining levels. Splinters of Wrath enhance Syndra and her abilities

Syndra restores 20-215 (based on level 1-18) mana whenever she collects a Splinter from an enemy. She can gain Splinters via: Damaging an enemy champion with 2 abilities within 4 seconds grants (1/2/3 at levels 1, 11, and 18) Splinters (8 second CD per target) Leveling up grants Syndra 5 Splinters of Wrath Killing a Cannon minion grants 1 Splinter of Wrath

At 120 Splinters, Syndra gains 15% total AP

Dark Sphere (Q)

Cooldown: 4 seconds ⇒ 7 seconds

40 Splinters of Wrath: Dark Sphere can store 2 charges (1 second between casts)

Force of Will (W)

60 Splinters of Wrath: Force of Will does an additional 15% (+1.5% per 100AP) true damage.

Scatter the Weak (E)

80 Splinters of Wrath: Scatter the Weak’s cone is increased (56 degrees ⇒ 84 degrees) and also slows enemies by 70% for 1.25 seconds (applies after initial CC)

Unleashed Power (R)