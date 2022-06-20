League of Legends trailer teases new Star Guardian skins

Josh Tyler . 13 minutes ago

League of Legends has teased new Star Guardian skins that will be revealed in the first week of July.

Few League of Legends skin lines are as beloved among players as the Star Guardian skin line.

Set in a fictional, anime-esque universe where League of Legends champions become cosmic protectors or threats, the first Star Guardian skins were released back in 2017. The first five members of the Star Guardian crew included Ahri, Miss Fortune, Syndra, Soraka, and Ezreal, along with a new PvE mode.

In the five years since the first Star Guardians skins, ten more champions have been added to the line, or it’s companion line Pajama Guardian.

Who are the new Star Guardians?

Riot Games League of Legends is getting new Star Guardian skins.

In a brand new trailer, League of Legends is teasing a new chapter in the Star Guardian universe. Titled the “Return to Valoran City”, the teaser is a serene musical number that shows a deserted city – except for one student with flowing pink hair.

While neither the trailer nor the description reveal who will be the new, lucky champions that will join the Star Guardian universe, there are a few clues in the video.

First, the girl with the pink hair at the end could be League of Legends famous brawler Vi, but with long hair. However, another pink-haired champion who makes even better sense is Seraphine, given that she has long hair and her popstar personality would be a perfect fit in the Star Guardian world. She would also likely use the headphones that are seen in the first shot of the trailer.

Another clue is the image of a locket around two symbols that appear to be for Xayah and Rakan. Both of those champions already have Star Guardian skins (released in 2019), so perhaps there might be a new version released for them.

Riot Games The Star Guardians tease a return to Valoran City.

It could also mean that other Vastayan champions (Neeko, Nami, Rengar, Wukong) that don’t have Star Guardian skins might be the next to be added.

Regardless, players will be waiting anxiously to find out what the new Star Guardian skins are when they are released on July 14.