League of Legends patch 13.3 notes: support tank buffs, gank nerfs, system changes

League of Legends patch 13.3 will be the next patch arriving after the current 13.1b, and with it brings buffs to support tanks, nerfs to early ganks and some system changes.

Riot is once again looking to make big sweeping changes with patch 13.3 for League of Legends. With several of the tank supports being buffed, Riot wants to shake up the enchanter meta bot lane and replace it with engage supports. Alongside this we’ll be receiving nerfs to early ganks, and a few system changes to boot.

Here’s what you need to know about League of Legends patch 13.3.

Riot Games Heartache Vi and Heartthrob Caitlyn are new skins coming soon.

Where’s Patch 13.2?

For those unaware, due to the recent cyber attacks that have happened at Riot they’ve had disruptions in their ability to push patches to League of Legends. As such, instead of receiving patch 13.2, we instead received patch 13.1B, where we saw the changes to fighter items and the AD carry item buffs.

When does LoL patch 13.3 go live?

According to Riot’s patch schedule, patch 13.3 should hit the live servers on February 8, 2023. As per usual they’ll be downtime once the patch begins and all matchmade and competitive queues will be disabled across all League of Legends servers around three hours before the patch hits.

Here are the key timings for Patch 13.3 for your server:

3 PM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

What’s changing in League of Legends patch 13.3?

Ahri’s ASU to go live

After the Ahri ASU changes were delayed from Patch 13.1B, it’s suspected that this art sustainability update should hit live servers with this patch. However, there has yet to be an official confirmation from Riot about whether or not the update is coming to live servers with the drop of the new patch.

Riot Games Annie might be missing out on big buffs.

Annie’s changes potentially scrapped

Alongside Ahri, Annie was slated to receive some big buffs and a rework to her E in patch 13.1B, unfortunately, these changes didn’t make it to live servers. Like Ahri, there has been no mention or confirmation just yet of Annie’s changes coming to patch 13.3, so Annie players will just have to hope they’ve got something in store for the Dark Child.

Support Tank Buffs

It appears that after the set of changes made to ADCs last patch, Riot is looking to move on to their support counterparts by buffing a large portion of tank supports.

Tank supports have been struggling for a while now, with the sheer dominance of enchanters, pro players have resorted to even picking ADC supports to counter the overwhelming presence of shield/ heal supports.

Riot Games Braum is one of the tank supports receiving some love.

Nerfs to early jungle ganks

Riot has also mentioned that they’re currently looking at early dive power from junglers and the rewards of ganking vs farming. They’ve stated that they’re looking to chip down power from early jungle ganks (particularly in bot lane) in the short term whilst looking at bigger changes down the line.

Radiant Virtue Rework

Radiant Virtue will also be receiving a rework this patch, moving it to more of a selfish tank item. It will no longer activate based on ultimate usage and instead become an active item.

League of Legends Patch 13.3 Notes

Champions

Alistar

Passive: Triumphant Roar

Self Heal Adjusted: 23-142 >>> 5% max HP

Ally Heal Adjusted: 46-284 >>> 6% of Alistar’s max HP

Q: Pulverize

Mana Cost Reduced: 55/60/65/70/75 >>> 50/55/60/65/70

AP Ratio Increased: 50% >>> 70%

W: Headbutt

Mana Cost Reduced: 65/70/75/80/85 >>> 50/55/60/65/70

AP Ratio Increased: 70% >>> 90%

E: Trample

Mana Cost Reduced: 50/60/70/80/90 >>> 50/55/60/65/70

AP Ratio Increased: 40% >>> 70%

Amumu

Nerfs coming soon

Braum

Base Stats

Base HP RegenIncreased: 8.5 >>> 10

Base HP Increased: 610 >>> 640

Passive: Concussive Blows

Target Immunity Breakpoints Lowered: 8/6/4 seconds (based on levels 1/7/13) >>> 8/6/4 seconds (based on levels 1/6/11)

Q: Winter’s Bite

Cooldown Reduced: 10/9/8/7/6 >>> 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds

Jarvan IV

Buffs coming soon

Kayle

Buffs coming soon

Kayn (Shadow Assasin)

Buffs coming soon

K’Sante

Nerfs coming soon

LeBlanc

Buffs coming soon

Lee Sin

Buffs coming soon

Nautilus

Passive: Staggering Blow

Bonus Damage Increased: 8-110 >>> 14-116 (based on level)

W: Titan’s Wrath

Mana Cost Reduced: 80 >>> 60

Shield Increased: 40/50/60/70/80 >>> 50/60/70/80/90

E: Riptide

Damage Increased: 55/85/115/145/175 (+30% AP) >>> 55/90/125/160/195 (+50% AP)

Pantheon

Base Stats

Base Attack Speed Increased: 0.644 >>> 0.658

Q: Comet Spear

Mana Cost Reduced: 30 >>> 25

Cooldown Reduced: 13/11.75/10.5/9.25/8 >>> 11/10/9/8/7 seconds

Pyke

Q: Bone Skewer

AD Ratio Increased: 60% >>> 100%

E: Phantom Undertow

Damage Increased: 105/135/165/195/225 >>> 105/145/185/225/265

Rakan

Q: Gleaming Quill

Damage Increased: 70/115/160/205/250 (+70% AP) >>> 70/125/180/235/290 (+90% AP)

Heal Increased: 30-115 >>> 40-210 (based on level)

W: Battle Dance

AP Ratio Increased: 70% >>> 80%

Thresh

Passive: Damnation

AP and Armor Per Stack Increased: 1 >>> 1.25

Q: Death Sentence

Damage Increased: 100/140/180/220/260 (+50% AP) >>> 100/145/190/235/280 (+75% AP)

W: Dark Passage

Cooldown Adjusted: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 >>> 21/20/19/18/17 seconds

E: Flay

Cooldown Reduced: 13/12.25/11.5/10.75/10 >>> 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds

AP Ratio Increased: 40% >>> 60%

Zac

Nerfs coming soon

Items

Radiant Virtue (Changes Tentative)

Cooldown increased 60 >>> 90 seconds

Maximum HP increase increased 10% >>> 15%

Healing increased 8% max HP over 9 seconds >>> 15% max HP over 8 seconds

No longer provides AH or healing amplification

Activation changed from upon casting ultimate >>> Manual (won’t be on next PBE)

Added Failsafe – Upon taking damage that reduces your HP to or below 15% max HP, automatically activates. This shares the cooldown of the manual activation. (won’t be on next PBE)

System Changes

Overheal

Shield Adjusted: 10 + 9% Max HP >>> 20 – 300 (based on level)

Tenacity

Now stacks multiplicative

Early Jungle Ganks