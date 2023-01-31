League of Legends patch 13.3 notes: support tank buffs, gank nerfs, system changes

League of Legends patch 13.3 will be the next patch arriving after the current 13.1b, and with it brings buffs to support tanks, nerfs to early ganks and some system changes.
Riot is once again looking to make big sweeping changes with patch 13.3 for League of Legends. With several of the tank supports being buffed, Riot wants to shake up the enchanter meta bot lane and replace it with engage supports. Alongside this we’ll be receiving nerfs to early ganks, and a few system changes to boot.
Here’s what you need to know about League of Legends patch 13.3.
Where’s Patch 13.2?
For those unaware, due to the recent cyber attacks that have happened at Riot they’ve had disruptions in their ability to push patches to League of Legends. As such, instead of receiving patch 13.2, we instead received patch 13.1B, where we saw the changes to fighter items and the AD carry item buffs.
When does LoL patch 13.3 go live?
According to Riot’s patch schedule, patch 13.3 should hit the live servers on February 8, 2023. As per usual they’ll be downtime once the patch begins and all matchmade and competitive queues will be disabled across all League of Legends servers around three hours before the patch hits.
Here are the key timings for Patch 13.3 for your server:
- 3 PM PT (NA)
- 5 AM GMT (EUW)
- 3 AM CET (EUNE)
- 8 AM KST (Korea)
What’s changing in League of Legends patch 13.3?
Ahri’s ASU to go live
After the Ahri ASU changes were delayed from Patch 13.1B, it’s suspected that this art sustainability update should hit live servers with this patch. However, there has yet to be an official confirmation from Riot about whether or not the update is coming to live servers with the drop of the new patch.
Annie’s changes potentially scrapped
Alongside Ahri, Annie was slated to receive some big buffs and a rework to her E in patch 13.1B, unfortunately, these changes didn’t make it to live servers. Like Ahri, there has been no mention or confirmation just yet of Annie’s changes coming to patch 13.3, so Annie players will just have to hope they’ve got something in store for the Dark Child.
Support Tank Buffs
It appears that after the set of changes made to ADCs last patch, Riot is looking to move on to their support counterparts by buffing a large portion of tank supports.
Tank supports have been struggling for a while now, with the sheer dominance of enchanters, pro players have resorted to even picking ADC supports to counter the overwhelming presence of shield/ heal supports.
Nerfs to early jungle ganks
Riot has also mentioned that they’re currently looking at early dive power from junglers and the rewards of ganking vs farming. They’ve stated that they’re looking to chip down power from early jungle ganks (particularly in bot lane) in the short term whilst looking at bigger changes down the line.
Radiant Virtue Rework
Radiant Virtue will also be receiving a rework this patch, moving it to more of a selfish tank item. It will no longer activate based on ultimate usage and instead become an active item.
League of Legends Patch 13.3 Notes
Champions
Alistar
Passive: Triumphant Roar
- Self Heal Adjusted: 23-142 >>> 5% max HP
- Ally Heal Adjusted: 46-284 >>> 6% of Alistar’s max HP
Q: Pulverize
- Mana Cost Reduced: 55/60/65/70/75 >>> 50/55/60/65/70
- AP Ratio Increased: 50% >>> 70%
W: Headbutt
- Mana Cost Reduced: 65/70/75/80/85 >>> 50/55/60/65/70
- AP Ratio Increased: 70% >>> 90%
E: Trample
- Mana Cost Reduced: 50/60/70/80/90 >>> 50/55/60/65/70
- AP Ratio Increased: 40% >>> 70%
Amumu
- Nerfs coming soon
Braum
Base Stats
- Base HP RegenIncreased: 8.5 >>> 10
- Base HP Increased: 610 >>> 640
Passive: Concussive Blows
- Target Immunity Breakpoints Lowered: 8/6/4 seconds (based on levels 1/7/13) >>> 8/6/4 seconds (based on levels 1/6/11)
Q: Winter’s Bite
- Cooldown Reduced: 10/9/8/7/6 >>> 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds
Jarvan IV
- Buffs coming soon
Kayle
- Buffs coming soon
Kayn (Shadow Assasin)
- Buffs coming soon
K’Sante
- Nerfs coming soon
LeBlanc
- Buffs coming soon
Lee Sin
- Buffs coming soon
Nautilus
Passive: Staggering Blow
- Bonus Damage Increased: 8-110 >>> 14-116 (based on level)
W: Titan’s Wrath
- Mana Cost Reduced: 80 >>> 60
- Shield Increased: 40/50/60/70/80 >>> 50/60/70/80/90
E: Riptide
- Damage Increased: 55/85/115/145/175 (+30% AP) >>> 55/90/125/160/195 (+50% AP)
Pantheon
Base Stats
- Base Attack Speed Increased: 0.644 >>> 0.658
Q: Comet Spear
- Mana Cost Reduced: 30 >>> 25
- Cooldown Reduced: 13/11.75/10.5/9.25/8 >>> 11/10/9/8/7 seconds
Pyke
Q: Bone Skewer
- AD Ratio Increased: 60% >>> 100%
E: Phantom Undertow
- Damage Increased: 105/135/165/195/225 >>> 105/145/185/225/265
Rakan
Q: Gleaming Quill
- Damage Increased: 70/115/160/205/250 (+70% AP) >>> 70/125/180/235/290 (+90% AP)
- Heal Increased: 30-115 >>> 40-210 (based on level)
W: Battle Dance
- AP Ratio Increased: 70% >>> 80%
Thresh
Passive: Damnation
- AP and Armor Per Stack Increased: 1 >>> 1.25
Q: Death Sentence
- Damage Increased: 100/140/180/220/260 (+50% AP) >>> 100/145/190/235/280 (+75% AP)
W: Dark Passage
- Cooldown Adjusted: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 >>> 21/20/19/18/17 seconds
E: Flay
- Cooldown Reduced: 13/12.25/11.5/10.75/10 >>> 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds
- AP Ratio Increased: 40% >>> 60%
Zac
- Nerfs coming soon
Items
Radiant Virtue (Changes Tentative)
- Cooldown increased 60 >>> 90 seconds
- Maximum HP increase increased 10% >>> 15%
- Healing increased 8% max HP over 9 seconds >>> 15% max HP over 8 seconds
- No longer provides AH or healing amplification
- Activation changed from upon casting ultimate >>> Manual (won’t be on next PBE)
- Added Failsafe – Upon taking damage that reduces your HP to or below 15% max HP, automatically activates. This shares the cooldown of the manual activation. (won’t be on next PBE)
System Changes
Overheal
- Shield Adjusted: 10 + 9% Max HP >>> 20 – 300 (based on level)
Tenacity
- Now stacks multiplicative
Early Jungle Ganks
- Nerfs coming soon