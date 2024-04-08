League of Legends dev teases further changes to Voidgrubs jungle camp

League of Legends developer Phreak has teased further changes coming to the Voidgrub jungle camp after the LPL made requests to adjust the neutral objective.

League of Legends developer Phreak has responded to the LPL’s request to adjust the Voidgrubs neutral jungle camp. The dev has teased several changes and buffs coming to the camp, that should hopefully make it more relevant in higher levels of play.

The camp was introduced in Season 14 and acted as a form of mini-objective for the top lane. They would spawn in groups of 3 and offer players gold and the Touch of the Void buff for slaying them. This buff granted bonus true damage to turrets for the entire team, making them worthwhile in the early game.

However, the buff might not be as strong as previously thought, as many teams in the LPL ignore the camp completely, opting to go for dragons instead. As such, Phreak has responded by revealing that they would be tweaking the camp to make it more relevant.

The dev has admitted that the camp is currently under-tuned, which is one of the main reasons why teams are opting to ignore the objective.

Because of this, Phreak is choosing to increase Touch of the Void damage to towers, hopefully making the camp more meaningful. This may also mean that you spawn more Voidmites, or require fewer Voidgrub takedowns to spawn them.

Phreak also mentioned that they would be changing the respawn timer for Voidgrubs so that players would not need to choose between either of the objectives.

Voidgrubs are currently receiving some of these changes in Patch 14.8, meaning the camp may see more relevance soon.