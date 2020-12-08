The final League of Legends update of 2020, patch 10.25, is locked and loaded. Champion 153 ⁠— Rell ⁠— is all set for release, while big changes are on the way for Pantheon and Anivia. Here’s what you need to know about the December 9 patch.

2020 has been a big year for League of Legends, and Riot is certainly ending it on a bang. League of Legends patch 10.25 is set to be one of the biggest of the year as Riot gears up to launching Season 11 properly in the new year.

Over 20 champions and nearly 30 items are being targeted, including a new release in Rell, major overhauls to Anivia and Pantheon, and more smaller changes.

When is League of Legends patch 10.25 releasing?

League of Legends patch 10.25 is all ready to go on Wednesday, December 9. Typically, the servers are shut off at 5am local time (depending on location), and go back live at 8am with the new update.

The patch notes deploy a bit earlier ⁠— once the update hits Australian servers, we will update this piece with the finalized set of changes.

New support Rell set to debut

The sixth and final champion of 2020 is going live in League patch 10.25: Rell, the Iron Maiden. She’s a product of the Black Rose Academy in Noxus, the establishment set up by infamous trickster LeBlanc.

The tank-busting tank support utilizes metalmancy to deal damage ⁠— while taking almost none back from her enemies. You can find more details on Champion 153 here.

Pantheon and Anivia undergoing huge overhauls

There’s over 20 champions getting changes in League patch 10.25, but none of them are as big as the ones Pantheon and Anivia are set to get.

The former is finally getting shifted out of support, and giving him “a place to shine” in the top lane. All four of his abilities are being targeted, but the biggest changes are to his E ⁠— where he will no longer be able to block tower shots.

Anivia is getting a ‘feel-good’ buff to bring her up to speed with newer mid laners. Her kit has more utility in it with buffs to her Q and W, as well as more damage with a big upgrade to her E. Her ultimate is also receiving a quality of life change to make it easier to shift in fights.

Outside of those two, Rengar, Talon, Warwick, and Wukong are all on the target list. Kayle, Kayn, Fizz, Morgana, Annie, Samira, and Jhin (nerfs) will all be in LoL patch 10.25 as well, alongside Lulu, Taliyah, Twitch, Mordekaiser, Qiyana, Karthus, Nidalee, Lee Sin, Gragas, Ivern, Nasus, Seraphine, Yasuo, and Yone (buffs).

A handful of the new items are also being tweaked as preseason 11 continues. This includes all of the Bami’s Cinder items, as well as Muramana, Imperial Mandate, and more.

You can find the full League patch 10.25 preview notes below, courtesy of League developer Mark Yetter. We will update this with the official notes when the patch goes live.

League of Legends patch 10.25 early notes

Champions

Annie

E movement speed 30-60 ⇒ 20-50%.

Ekko

Passive damage to monsters 150% ⇒ 250%.

Fizz

Mana per level 57 ⇒ 37.

Gragas

Passive healing 6 ⇒ 8% max health.

W cooldown 6 ⇒ 5 seconds.

Irelia

Base attack damage 63 ⇒ 65.

Q cooldown 12-8s ⇒ 11-7s.

Ivern

Q cooldown 14-10 ⇒ 12-8.

E shield ability power ratio 80 ⇒ 90%; cooldown 12-8 ⇒ 10-6.

Daisy attack speed 0.623 ⇒ 0.7.

Jhin

Q bonus attack damage ratio 45-75% ⇒ 35-65%.

Karthus

Q mana cost 20-44 ⇒ 20-40; ability power ratio 30 ⇒ 35%.

Kayle

Base magic resist 34 ⇒ 30.

E passive on-hit ability power ratio 25 ⇒ 20%.

Kayn

Base armor 38 ⇒ 35.

Q base damage 75-155 ⇒ 65-145; cooldown 6-4 ⇒ 7-5s.

Lee Sin

Base armor 33 ⇒ 36.

W cooldown 14 ⇒ 12.

E damage 80-240 ⇒ 100-260.

Lulu

Q damage 80-220 (+50% ability power) ⇒ 70-210 (+40% ability power); [removed] damage no longer reduced on enemies after first; [new] striking an enemy with both missiles will deal 25% bonus damage.

Mordekaiser

Q isolation bonus damage 20-40% ⇒ 30-50%.

Morgana

W damage per second 12-60 ⇒ 12-52.

Nasus

Q cooldown 8-4 ⇒ 7.5-3.5s.

Nidalee

Q spear minimum damage 70-130 (+50% ability power) ⇒ 70-150 (+70% ability power), maximum damage 210-390 (+150% ability power) ⇒ 210-450 (+150% ability power); mana cost 50-90 ⇒ 50-70.

E mana cost 60-120 ⇒ 50-90.

Rengar

W damage healed from monster attacks increased from 50% bonus ⇒ 100%, [new] deals 50-100 (per level) extra damage to monsters.

Samira

P knocks up any immobilizing crowd-control ⇒ knocks up only knocked up enemies.

Q lifesteal 100% ⇒ 66%.

R lifesteal 100% ⇒ 66%.

Seraphine

Health points per level 80 ⇒ 90.

W [new] now grants herself 90-180 (+45% ability power) shield.

Taliyah

Base armor 20 ⇒ 24.

Armor per level 3.5 ⇒ 3.25.

Q worked ground size 450 ⇒ 375.

Talon

W mana cost lowered from 55-75 ⇒ 45-65, return damage increased from 45-125 ⇒ 45-145, slow duration increased from 1s ⇒ 1.25s.

Twitch

Q attack speed 30-50%.

W slow amount 25-45 ⇒ 30-50%.

R bonus attack damage 20-40 ⇒ 25-55.

Warwick

Passive damage on-hit increased from 10-44 (based on level) ⇒ 12-46.

Wukong

W [new] deals 120-300 + 120% ability power damage to monsters.

Yasuo

Attack speed per level 2.5% ⇒ 3.5%.

Yone

Attack speed per level 2.5% ⇒ 3.5%.

Reworks

Anivia

Attack delay cast offset increased from -0.008 ⇒ -0.1.

Basic attack missile speed increased from 1500 ⇒ 1600.

Q [new] now chills enemies it passes over; passthrough damage 60 ⇒ 160 (+45% ability power) ⇒ 50-130 (+25% ability power); explosion damage 60-160 (+45% ability power) ⇒ 70-210 (+50% ability power); cooldown 10-8 ⇒ 11-7; mana cost lowered 80-120 ⇒ 80-100; missile speed 800 ⇒ 950.

W length 400-800 ⇒ 500-800; cooldown changed from 17 ⇒ 20-16.

E mana cost 50-90 ⇒ 40; damage increased 50-150 (+50% ability power) ⇒ 60-180 (+60% ability power).

R cooldown 6 ⇒ 4/2.5/1s; damage 40-80 (+12.5% ability power) ⇒ 30-60 (12.5%).

Read full details here .

Pantheon

Movement speed 355 ⇒ 345.

Q cooldown 10-8 ⇒ 8-6, mana cost 40 ⇒ 30; empowered Q no longer slows.

W damage 60-140 ⇒ 60-260.

E no longer blocks tower shots, retreat movement penalty 50% ⇒ 25%; empowered E no longer extends duration upon empowerment; [new] when Pantheon slams his shield he gains 60% move speed for one second.

R [new]: the spear that lands before Pantheon now slows for 50% and applies an unenpowered spear’s worth of damage in a small area around it.

Real full details here .

Items

Ardent Censer

Blasting Wand replaced with Amplifying Tome (total cost unchanged).

Bami’s Cinder

Cost 1000 ⇒ 1100.

Bandleglass Mirror

Cost 1050 ⇒ 950.

Duskblade on Drakthaar

Proc slow is now melee only.

Eclipse

Ranged shield value 100 (+30% base attack damage) ⇒ 75 (+20% base attack damage).

Essence Reaver

Attack damage 50 ⇒ 55.

Everfrost

Ability haste 10 ⇒ 20.

Frostfire Gauntlet

Slow effect ratio 275 ⇒ 250.

Mythic passive size increase +7.5% ⇒ +6%.

Galeforce

Attack damage 55 ⇒ 60.

Active cooldown 90 ⇒ 60s.

Imperial Mandate

Cost 2700 ⇒ 2500.

Initial proc 60-100 ⇒ 36-60, ally proc 60-100 ⇒ 90-150.

Infinity Edge

Grants 8% crit damage for each 20% crit chance ⇒ if you have 60% crit chance, gain 35% crit damage.

Locket of the Iron Solari

Cost 2700 ⇒ 2500.

Shield 250-450 ⇒ 230-385.

Lord Dominik’s Regards

Attack damage 30 ⇒ 35.

Luden’s Tempest

Ability haste 10 ⇒ 20.

Magic penetration 10 ⇒ 6.

Mercurial Scimitar

Cost 2900 ⇒ 3000.

Attack damage 30 ⇒ 40.

Moonstone Renewer

Cost 2700 ⇒ 2500.

Initial heal 60-90 ⇒ 70-100.

Heal multiplier in combat 25% per s (up to 100) ⇒ 12.5% per s (up to 50).

Mortal Reminder

Cost 2700 ⇒ 2500.

Muramana

Procs on all abilities ⇒ procs on physical damage abilities.

Phantom Dancer

Cost 2700 ⇒ 2500.

Rapid Firecannon

Cost 2700 ⇒ 2500.

Seekers Armguard

Ability power 30 ⇒ 20.

Shurelia’s Battlesong

Cost 2700 ⇒ 2500.

Bonus damage buff 40-60 ⇒ 35-55.

Staff of Flowing Water

Blasting Wand replaced with Amplifying Tome (total cost unchanged).

Sunfire Aegis

Health 450 ⇒ 350.

The Collector

Execute works on all enemies ⇒ execute works on champions only.

Turbo Chemtank

Supercharged slow duration 2 ⇒ 1.5s.

Zeal

Cost 1200 ⇒ 1050.

Zeke’s Convergence