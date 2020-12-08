Logo
League of Legends patch 10.25: early notes, release timings, more

Published: 8/Dec/2020 6:57

by Andrew Amos
Rell and Pantheon in League of Legends
Riot Games

The final League of Legends update of 2020, patch 10.25, is locked and loaded. Champion 153 ⁠— Rell ⁠— is all set for release, while big changes are on the way for Pantheon and Anivia. Here’s what you need to know about the December 9 patch.

2020 has been a big year for League of Legends, and Riot is certainly ending it on a bang. League of Legends patch 10.25 is set to be one of the biggest of the year as Riot gears up to launching Season 11 properly in the new year.

Over 20 champions and nearly 30 items are being targeted, including a new release in Rell, major overhauls to Anivia and Pantheon, and more smaller changes.

When is League of Legends patch 10.25 releasing?

League of Legends patch 10.25 is all ready to go on Wednesday, December 9. Typically, the servers are shut off at 5am local time (depending on location), and go back live at 8am with the new update.

The patch notes deploy a bit earlier ⁠— once the update hits Australian servers, we will update this piece with the finalized set of changes.

Battle Queen Rell in League of Legends
Riot Games
Rell is the big addition in League patch 10.25.

New support Rell set to debut

The sixth and final champion of 2020 is going live in League patch 10.25: Rell, the Iron Maiden. She’s a product of the Black Rose Academy in Noxus, the establishment set up by infamous trickster LeBlanc.

The tank-busting tank support utilizes metalmancy to deal damage ⁠— while taking almost none back from her enemies. You can find more details on Champion 153 here.

Pantheon and Anivia undergoing huge overhauls

There’s over 20 champions getting changes in League patch 10.25, but none of them are as big as the ones Pantheon and Anivia are set to get.

The former is finally getting shifted out of support, and giving him “a place to shine” in the top lane. All four of his abilities are being targeted, but the biggest changes are to his E ⁠— where he will no longer be able to block tower shots.

Pulsefire Pantheon splash art for League of Legends
Riot Games
The Pantheon changes in League patch 10.25 all but kill his role in support.

Anivia is getting a ‘feel-good’ buff to bring her up to speed with newer mid laners. Her kit has more utility in it with buffs to her Q and W, as well as more damage with a big upgrade to her E. Her ultimate is also receiving a quality of life change to make it easier to shift in fights.

Outside of those two, Rengar, Talon, Warwick, and Wukong are all on the target list. Kayle, Kayn, Fizz, Morgana, Annie, Samira, and Jhin (nerfs) will all be in LoL patch 10.25 as well, alongside Lulu, Taliyah, Twitch, Mordekaiser, Qiyana, Karthus, Nidalee, Lee Sin, Gragas, Ivern, Nasus, Seraphine, Yasuo, and Yone (buffs).

A handful of the new items are also being tweaked as preseason 11 continues. This includes all of the Bami’s Cinder items, as well as Muramana, Imperial Mandate, and more.

Anivia in League of Legends
Riot Games
The changes for Anivia should give her some relevancy in the mid lane.

You can find the full League patch 10.25 preview notes below, courtesy of League developer Mark Yetter. We will update this with the official notes when the patch goes live.

League of Legends patch 10.25 early notes

Champions

Annie

  • E movement speed 30-60 ⇒ 20-50%.

Ekko

  • Passive damage to monsters 150% ⇒ 250%.

Fizz

  • Mana per level 57 ⇒ 37.

Gragas

  • Passive healing 6 ⇒ 8% max health.
  • W cooldown 6 ⇒ 5 seconds.

Irelia

  • Base attack damage 63 ⇒ 65.
  • Q cooldown 12-8s ⇒ 11-7s.

Ivern

  • Q cooldown 14-10 ⇒ 12-8.
  • E shield ability power ratio 80 ⇒ 90%; cooldown 12-8 ⇒ 10-6.
  • Daisy attack speed 0.623 ⇒ 0.7.

Jhin

  • Q bonus attack damage ratio 45-75% ⇒ 35-65%.

Karthus

  • Q mana cost 20-44 ⇒ 20-40; ability power ratio 30 ⇒ 35%.

Kayle

  • Base magic resist 34 ⇒ 30.
  • E passive on-hit ability power ratio 25 ⇒ 20%.

Kayn

  • Base armor 38 ⇒ 35.
  • Q base damage 75-155 ⇒ 65-145; cooldown 6-4 ⇒ 7-5s.

Lee Sin

  • Base armor 33 ⇒ 36.
  • W cooldown 14 ⇒ 12.
  • E damage 80-240 ⇒ 100-260.

Lulu

  • Q damage 80-220 (+50% ability power) ⇒ 70-210 (+40% ability power); [removed] damage no longer reduced on enemies after first; [new] striking an enemy with both missiles will deal 25% bonus damage.

Mordekaiser

  • Q isolation bonus damage 20-40% ⇒ 30-50%.

Morgana

  • W damage per second 12-60 ⇒ 12-52.

Nasus

  • Q cooldown 8-4 ⇒ 7.5-3.5s.

Nidalee

  • Q spear minimum damage 70-130 (+50% ability power) ⇒ 70-150 (+70% ability power), maximum damage 210-390 (+150% ability power) ⇒ 210-450 (+150% ability power); mana cost 50-90 ⇒ 50-70.
  • E mana cost 60-120 ⇒ 50-90.

Rengar

  • W damage healed from monster attacks increased from 50% bonus ⇒ 100%, [new] deals 50-100 (per level) extra damage to monsters.

Samira

  • P knocks up any immobilizing crowd-control ⇒ knocks up only knocked up enemies.
  • Q lifesteal 100% ⇒ 66%.
  • R lifesteal 100% ⇒ 66%.

Seraphine

  • Health points per level 80 ⇒ 90.
  • W [new] now grants herself 90-180 (+45% ability power) shield.

Taliyah

  • Base armor 20 ⇒ 24.
  • Armor per level 3.5 ⇒ 3.25.
  • Q worked ground size 450 ⇒ 375.

Talon

  • W mana cost lowered from 55-75 ⇒ 45-65, return damage increased from 45-125 ⇒ 45-145, slow duration increased from 1s ⇒ 1.25s.

Twitch

  • Q attack speed 30-50%.
  • W slow amount 25-45 ⇒ 30-50%.
  • R bonus attack damage 20-40 ⇒ 25-55.

Warwick

  • Passive damage on-hit increased from 10-44 (based on level) ⇒ 12-46.

Wukong

  • W [new] deals 120-300 + 120% ability power damage to monsters.

Yasuo

  • Attack speed per level 2.5% ⇒ 3.5%.

Yone

  • Attack speed per level 2.5% ⇒ 3.5%.

Reworks

Anivia

  • Attack delay cast offset increased from -0.008 ⇒ -0.1.
  • Basic attack missile speed increased from 1500 ⇒ 1600.
  • Q [new] now chills enemies it passes over; passthrough damage 60 ⇒ 160 (+45% ability power) ⇒ 50-130 (+25% ability power); explosion damage 60-160 (+45% ability power) ⇒ 70-210 (+50% ability power); cooldown 10-8 ⇒ 11-7; mana cost lowered 80-120 ⇒ 80-100; missile speed 800 ⇒ 950.
  • W length 400-800 ⇒ 500-800; cooldown changed from 17 ⇒ 20-16.
  • E mana cost 50-90 ⇒ 40; damage increased 50-150 (+50% ability power) ⇒ 60-180 (+60% ability power).
  • R cooldown 6 ⇒ 4/2.5/1s; damage 40-80 (+12.5% ability power) ⇒ 30-60 (12.5%).
  • Read full details here.

Pantheon

  • Movement speed 355 ⇒ 345.
  • Q cooldown 10-8 ⇒ 8-6, mana cost 40 ⇒ 30; empowered Q no longer slows.
  • W damage 60-140 ⇒ 60-260.
  • E no longer blocks tower shots, retreat movement penalty 50% ⇒ 25%; empowered E no longer extends duration upon empowerment; [new] when Pantheon slams his shield he gains 60% move speed for one second.
  • R [new]: the spear that lands before Pantheon now slows for 50% and applies an unenpowered spear’s worth of damage in a small area around it.
  • Real full details here.

Items

Ardent Censer

  • Blasting Wand replaced with Amplifying Tome (total cost unchanged).

Bami’s Cinder

  • Cost 1000 ⇒ 1100.

Bandleglass Mirror

  • Cost 1050 ⇒ 950.

Duskblade on Drakthaar

  • Proc slow is now melee only.

Eclipse

  • Ranged shield value 100 (+30% base attack damage) ⇒ 75 (+20% base attack damage).

Essence Reaver

  • Attack damage 50 ⇒ 55.

Everfrost

  • Ability haste 10 ⇒ 20.

Frostfire Gauntlet

  • Slow effect ratio 275 ⇒ 250.
  • Mythic passive size increase +7.5% ⇒ +6%.

Galeforce

  • Attack damage 55 ⇒ 60.
  • Active cooldown 90 ⇒ 60s.

Imperial Mandate

  • Cost 2700 ⇒ 2500.
  • Initial proc 60-100 ⇒ 36-60, ally proc 60-100 ⇒ 90-150.

Infinity Edge

  • Grants 8% crit damage for each 20% crit chance ⇒ if you have 60% crit chance, gain 35% crit damage.

Locket of the Iron Solari

  • Cost 2700 ⇒ 2500.
  • Shield 250-450 ⇒ 230-385.

Lord Dominik’s Regards

  • Attack damage 30 ⇒ 35.

Luden’s Tempest

  • Ability haste 10 ⇒ 20.
  • Magic penetration 10 ⇒ 6.

Mercurial Scimitar

  • Cost 2900 ⇒ 3000.
  • Attack damage 30 ⇒ 40.

Moonstone Renewer

  • Cost 2700 ⇒ 2500.
  • Initial heal 60-90 ⇒ 70-100.
  • Heal multiplier in combat 25% per s (up to 100) ⇒ 12.5% per s (up to 50).

Mortal Reminder

  • Cost 2700 ⇒ 2500.

Muramana

  • Procs on all abilities ⇒ procs on physical damage abilities.

Phantom Dancer

  • Cost 2700 ⇒ 2500.

Rapid Firecannon

  • Cost 2700 ⇒ 2500.

Seekers Armguard

  • Ability power 30 ⇒ 20.

Shurelia’s Battlesong

  • Cost 2700 ⇒ 2500.
  • Bonus damage buff 40-60 ⇒ 35-55.

Staff of Flowing Water

  • Blasting Wand replaced with Amplifying Tome (total cost unchanged).

Sunfire Aegis

  • Health 450 ⇒ 350.

The Collector

  • Execute works on all enemies ⇒ execute works on champions only.

Turbo Chemtank

  • Supercharged slow duration 2 ⇒ 1.5s.

Zeal

  • Cost 1200 ⇒ 1050.

Zeke’s Convergence

  • Health 300 ⇒ 250.
  • Armor 30 ⇒ 25.
  • Mark duration 4 ⇒ 8s.
  • Damage against marked enemies 25-50 ⇒ 35-70.
How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.