LCS veteran Svenskeren announces retirement, open to coaching

LCS veteran Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen has announced he will only be taking coaching opportunities in the future as he is retiring from playing League of Legends competitively.

After nine years in the LCS, Danish League of Legends pro Svenskeren has decided to hang up his keyboard and mouse to transition into a coaching role. The former player announced his retirement on May 3 via Twitter.

“Nine Years in the LCS. Seven Time finalist. Five World Championships. And countless memories with great teammates, friends and fans. I´ll forever cherish every moment! Moving on, I will be looking for coaching opportunities,” he said.

The Danish player has competed in pro play for over a decade as his career started in Europe in 2011 with the team 3DMAX. His last appearance on the rift was with the TSM Challengers squad in the North American Challengers League.

LCS veteran Svenskeren wants to move into coaching

Before coming to the LCS Svenskeren rose to prominence in Europe by qualifying for the EU LCS on Copenhagen Wolves alongside another recent League of Legends retiree, Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg.

He would later come over to play for TSM in North America in 2016 after competing with SK Gaming for a little over two years.

In the LCS, Svenskeren played for TSM, Cloud9 and Evil Geniuses. He eventually gained North American residency and no longer counted as an import on LCS rosters. He earned the league MVP award for the league in the 2019 Summer Split. In 2018 with Cloud9, Svenskeren made the top four at the League of Legends World Championship before losing to Fnatic 3-0.

The Danish player had not seen the LCS stage in some time, however, as his last appearance on a starting squad was with EG in 2021. Since then, Svenskeren was been a substitute player for Cloud9 and a member of TSM’s academy squad.

The now-retired player will be vying for a coaching job in between the Spring and Summer Splits as teams that failed to qualify for the Mid-Season Invitational look to bolster their staffs.