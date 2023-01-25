LCS Spring 2023: Results, schedule & how to watch

LCS Spring 2023 is here, with ten North American League of Legends teams battling for the region’s crown and a spot at the Mid-Season Invitational. Here’s everything you need to know about the league.

After an eventful off-season with plenty of roster shuffles, some more surprising than others, NA’s premier League of Legends competition is back. This time around, there was no pre-season Lock In tournament to whet the appetite of LCS fans before the start of the season. Instead, Riot Games organized a Kickoff showmatch in each region, with the LCS clash pitting team ‘Boomers’ against team ‘Zoomers’.

For many, 2023 will be a crucial year for the future of the LCS. After a rough year with the lowest viewership in recent history, Riot Games shifted the LCS’s match days to Thursdays and Fridays (extending to Wednesdays during Super Weeks), initially with a start time of 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. Following community backlash, Riot changed the schedule so that the broadcast will start two hours later on Thursdays and Fridays (2 PM PT/5 PM ET).

Here are all the details you need to know about LCS Spring 2023, including the competition’s start date, lineups, results, standings, & more.

Contents

LCS Spring 2023: Stream

LCS Spring 2023 will be streamed live on Twitch on the official LCS channel. The stream will go live on Thursdays and Fridays at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET.

Miss the games? Catch up with VODs on the LoL Esports channel.

LCS Spring 2023: Schedule & results

The ten LCS teams will face each other twice throughout the eight-week regular season. There will be two Super Weeks, in rounds 4 and 8.

The top six teams will qualify for the LCS playoffs. The teams ranked first through fourth will be seeded into the upper bracket semi-finals, while the fifth and sixth-placed teams will have to battle their way through the lower bracket. The LCS Spring Finals will take place on April 8-9 at an as-yet undisclosed location.

Week 1 schedule (January 26 — January 27)

Day Match PT ET GMT January 26 100 Thieves vs Cloud9 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM GG vs EG 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM FlyQuest vs Team Liquid 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM CLG vs Dignitas 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM TSM vs Immortals 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM January 27 FlyQuest vs 100 Thieves 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM TSM vs CLG 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM EG vs Cloud9 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM Dignitas vs Team Liquid 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM Immortals vs GG 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM

Week 2 schedule (February 2 — February 3)

Day Match PT ET GMT February 2 100 Thieves vs Cloud9 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM GG vs EG 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM FlyQuest vs Team Liquid 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM CLG vs Dignitas 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM TSM vs Immortals 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM February 3 FlyQuest vs 100 Thieves 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM TSM vs CLG 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM EG vs Cloud9 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM Dignitas vs Team Liquid 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM Immortals vs GG 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM

Week 3 schedule (February 9 — February 10)

Day Match PT ET GMT February 9 TSM vs Cloud9 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM FlyQuest vs EG 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Team Liquid vs 100 Thieves 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM CLG vs GG 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM Immortals vs Dignitas 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM February 10 TSM vs Team Liquid 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM GG vs Cloud9 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM CLG vs EG 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM Immortals vs 100 Thieves 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM Dignitas vs FlyQuest 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM

Super Week (February 15 — February 17)

Day Match PT ET GMT February 15 EG vs 100 Thieves 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Immortals vs FlyQuest 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM CLG vs Team Liquid 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM Dignitas vs Cloud9 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM TSM vs GG 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM February 16 Team Liquid vs EG 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Immortals vs Cloud9 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM CLG vs 100 Thieves 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM TSM vs FlyQuest 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM Dignitas vs GG 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM February 17 CLG vs FlyQuest 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Immortals vs EG 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Team Liquid vs Cloud9 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM TSM vs Dignitas 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM GG vs 100 Thieves 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM

LCS Spring 2023: Regular season standings

Green = Qualified for playoffs’ upper bracket. Yellow = Qualified for lower bracket. Red = Eliminated.

Placement Team Record – Evil Geniuses – – 100 Thieves – – Team Liquid – – CLG – – Cloud9 – – FlyQuest – – TSM – – Golden Guardians – – Immortals – – Dignitas –

LCS Spring 2023: Teams & players

There were quick a few interesting storylines to keep track of during the off-season as most LCS teams overhauled their rosters ahead of the 2023 season. Team Liquid’s acquisition of 2022 Worlds winner Hong ‘Pyosik’ Chang-hyeon to finalise a Korean-speaking roster and 100 Thieves’ signing of veterans Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg and Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng were among the most discussed moves during the off-season.

100 Thieves Doublelift makes LCS return after a two-year absence

Meanwhile, FlyQuest have put together one of the most ambitious rosters in the organization’s history, while Evil Geniuses and Cloud9 have held on to the majority of the lineup with which they won last year’s Spring and Summer titles, respectively.

You can find the full list of players and teams competing in LCS Spring 2023 below: