LCSPA vs Riot Games controversy explained – why did LCS players vote for a walkout?

The start of the 2023 LCS Summer split could be in jeopardy after the members of the LCS Players Association (NALCSPA) voted in favor of a walkout.

The LCS Summer Split has been thrown into uncertainty after the league’s players “overwhelmingly” voted on May 28 to stage a historical walkout. The announcement highlights just how far apart Riot Games and the LCSPA are in terms of key issues regarding the future of North American League of Legends.

Collective action of this kind is unprecedented in the LCS, though there has been long-standing friction between Riot Games and the LCSPA. In March 2020, the players association voted to cancel the remainder of the Spring Split due to the global health emergency. In the end, however, Riot decided to keep both the LCS and the academy league going in a remote setup. The LCSPA was “disappointed that they felt as though they weren’t taken into consideration.”

Reece Martinez/Riot Games LCS Summer is scheduled to start on June 1. Will the threat of a walkout force Riot’s hand?

Unlike then, however, the association has now decided to take action. Here’s a brief explainer to help readers understand the significance of the moment. This article will be updated further as more information becomes available.

Why are the LCS players threatening to walk out?

The walkout vote came in response to Riot Games’ controversial removal of the mandate that determined LCS teams had to field a roster in the North American Challengers League (NACL). LCS teams had long sought the possibility to opt out of the developmental league, and they pushed Riot to drop the requirement due to financial concerns amid what has been referred to as the “esports winter”.

Within days, all but three of the ten LCS teams had announced that they were dropping out of the NACL before the Summer Split. Only FlyQuest, Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses opted to remain in the league, though questions remain about their plans beyond this year.

Riot’s decision prompted an immediate response from the LCSPA, which accused the developer of pandering to the teams’ needs and putting the NACL’s future at risk. “Riot failed today to provide any plan to ensure the NACL remains a viable talent pipeline for NA,” the association said in a statement.

LCSPA Executive Director Phillip Aram said that Riot made the call without consulting the association, which found out about the ongoing discussions between the developer and LCS teams through information leaked online. “We have been lied to,” Aram said in an interview with Travis Gafford. “We were told, throughout the process this year, from many people at Riot, that changes were being considered for 2024. And that is not what has happened.”

The LCSPA outlined a series of demands for the NACL for 2024 and beyond, including a promotion system and a robust revenue-sharing program. Those proposals were unaddressed by Riot, forcing the LCSPA to call a vote on a walkout.

What is the LCSPA?

The LCSPA was established by Riot Games in 2017 as the LCS was about to enter a franchising era. During those early years, some of the association’s biggest wins were the creation of a central contract database that allowed players to share salary and contract information with each other to improve bargaining power among players, the easing of streaming requirements in contracts, and the creation of the first-ever player summit.

In late 2020, Riot Games announced that it was ending its funding agreement with the LCSPA. Darshan Upadhyaya, the association’s president, said that the LCSPA would take this opportunity to “completely rebuild from the ground up”. Phillip Aram, a former Chief Gaming Officer at Evil Geniuses, joined the LCSPA as Executive Director in April 2021.

In March 2022, the LCSPA announced a multi-year partnership with OneTeam to manage and commercialize the group rights for all 100 players competing at both LCS and Academy levels.

Members of the LCSPA also provide “external support” to the Americas Valorant Players Association (AVPA), according to a report from Dot Esports.

Each LCS team is represented by a player in the LCSPA, with the executive council being made up of five people. The advisory board has six members, including Aram.

LCSPA Executive Council:

Darshan ‘Darshan’ Upadhyaya – Executive President

Jo ‘CoreJJ’ Yong-in – Treasurer

Ibrahim ‘Fudge’ Allami – Vice-President

Philippe ‘Vulcan’ Laflamme – Vice-President

Mohamed ‘Revenge’ Kaddoura – Vice-President

LCSPA Advisory Board:

Phil Aram – Executive Director

Ryan Fairchild

Lauren Gaba Flanagan

Stephen Ellis

Cansu Akalin

Bowen Chung

What are the LCSPA’s demands?

The LCSPA’s asks are the following:

Institute ‘Valorant style’ promotion and relegation between the LCS and NACL.

Allow LCS orgs to partner with affiliates for cost-sharing.

Riot commits to a revenue pool for player salaries of $300,000 per NACL team per year.

Institute a 3/5 roster continuity rule to provide players on released NACL rosters first priority in maintaining their slots in the upcoming NACL season if a majority continue to compete together.

Riot guarantees LCS minimum contracts for the following year for the five players who win the LCS summer finals each year.

One of the biggest changes proposed is the introduction of a promotion system that would tie the LCS and the NACL, similar to what has been done in Valorant.

When announcing the revamped Valorant Champions Tour circuit, Riot Games established a promotion and relegation system in the three international leagues (EMEA, Americas and Pacific). In each region, the winner of a promotion tournament, called Ascension, earns a two-year promotion into the international league.

Riot Games The LCSPA wants a VCT Ascension-like promotion system in League of Legends

In addition to having the opportunity to compete against the region’s best teams, the promoted teams will also receive revenue share and can qualify for international events, like VCT Masters and Valorant Champions. After those two years, the teams drop down to the Challenger league and must re-qualify.

The possibility to have third-party entities help LCS teams run an NCL roster would be an incentive to keep supporting the league. “Based on our calculations, that could cut the cost of running an NCL team in half for an org,” Aram said on ‘The Four Horsemen’ show.

What happens now?

The ball is now in Riot’s court. With only 72 hours to go until the LCS Summer begins, the possibility of the players walking out on Thursday if nothing changes feels very much real.

“You can’t run a day if a bunch of teams only have three out of five players who are able to play,” Aram said.

All ten LCS teams are scheduled to play on the opening day of the Summer split, which will kick off with a rematch of the Spring Finals, between Cloud9 and Golden Guardians. It remains to be seen if the players will participate in media day activities and promotional shoots for the league.

“The LCSPA sincerely hopes Riot will avert this walkout by joining us in the coming days to have open and transparent discussions so that we can forge collaborative solutions to ensure the best futures for the LCS and the NACL,” the LCSPA statement read.

According to The Game Haus’ Sander Hove, the LCS Summer split will go as planned, even if many of the league’s stars decide not to play. To that end, Riot Games has reportedly given LCS teams permission to sign additional players after the roster lock. It is a possibility that Aram himself had not ruled out a few days ago.

“If Riot or the teams want to [use] chicanery and mess around to try and circumvent this, they can do that,” he said on ‘The Four Horsemen’ show. “They will be tried in public opinion at the very least for such actions.”

Riot Games has not yet not commented on the walkout vote.

Timeline of events

May 28:

The LCSPA announces that the walkout vote “has overwhelmingly passed” and called on Riot Games to sit at the negotiating table and avoid this unprecedented collective action.

May 24:

Riot Games announces the new format for the NACL for the Summer Split, with only ten teams, down from 16, and a $100,000 prize pool. A pathway to the NACL through open qualifiers is announced, along with a revenue-sharing program based on Twitch channel subscriptions.

May 23:

The LCSPA outlines a request list for Riot Games in the face of a threat of a player walkout.

Independent reporter Mikhail Klimentov reveals that the LCSPA will ask LCS players to vote on a walkout on Sunday, May 28.

May 18:

By this point, it is clear where the ten LCS teams stand regarding their involvement in the NACL. Cloud9, Immortals, TSM, Dignitas, Golden Guardians, NRG and 100 Thieves all leave the league, while Team Liquid, FlyQuest and Evil Geniuses opt to remain.

May 12: