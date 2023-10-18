Karmine Corp’s LEC announcement hype starts with cryptic posts

Karmine Corp and its co-owner have started putting up cryptic posts insinuating that the French esports organization is going to announce its entrance into the LEC.

Karmine Corp is one of the biggest esports organizations in Europe and has taken over the French market. The company hosts showmatches that sell out stadiums and has teams across Valorant, Rocket League, and League of Legends.

While the organization has such a high profile it still doesn’t have one of the most coveted esports properties in the industry, a spot in the League of Legends European Championship. Karmine Corp has been rumored to be joining the LEC for some time, as the league has seen a recent overhaul in participating squads, but the org hasn’t managed to finalize a deal.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, Karmine Corp and its co-owner Kamel ‘Kamento’ Kébir have started sharing cryptic posts on social media that imply a huge announcement about their LEC status is coming soon.

Karmine Corp LEC announcement is imminent

“See you tonight at 8 p.m. be on time,” Kamento said along with a video from the anime One Piece.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The org co-owner said just last month that the company was close to joining the European League of Legends league and was excited to share more details in the future.

Article continues after ad

The French org isn’t looking for a deal like KOI and Rogue, where the two brands merged together, and is instead looking to buy a spot outright, according to Sheep Esports. The team in question is reportedly Astralis, which has been one of the worst LEC franchises in the league’s history.

Article continues after ad

Astralis has only ever placed above fifth place once in its short history in the competition and has never qualified for any international events. The organization’s spot has reportedly been up for sale since 2022.

Article continues after ad

Karmine Corp will take over the spot and join the top-flight league after three years of LFL competition. In the Tier 2 European League of Legends system, KCorp has won the LFL twice and the European Masters tournament four times.