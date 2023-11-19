jojopyun reportedly declined historic LCK offer to stick with Cloud9 in the LCS

jojopyun is viewed as one of the strongest players North America has produced in a long time, to the point where he managed to get MVP despite EG’s mediocre overall finish. Now, reports indicate an LCK team is trying to take him as the first NA import in league history.

The LCK is a region that rarely takes imported players or support staff. Though there are instances out there, they’re few and far between. For instance, Gryffin has been adopted into T1’s academy program as a North American prodigy.

However, a player like jojopyun being taken directly from NA to play in the LCK proper is as of yet unheard of in competitive League of Legends. And, according to a report from Sheep Esports, that was almost a reality.

Cloud9 were ultimately forced to increase the amount on offer to secure jojopyun in order to keep him in NA during tense off-season negotiations that could have made history.

jojopyun almost left LCS to play in LCK

Though there’s been a fair bit of grim news around the LCS as of late, League of Legends’ competitive scene is clearly alive and well. With Worlds 2023 setting an all time viewership record not just within League, but within esports as a whole, it’s clear there’s still a massive LoL audience.

As a result, organizations who are trying to prove themselves are in an off-season dash to put together the best teams they can. Western team will often import talent from Korea to bolster their teams with mechanically gifted players hardened by the world’s most competitive solo queue environment.

Riot Games Korea The LCK is home to many of League of Legends’ best players

However, Liiv SANDBOX reportedly tried to tread new ground and import jojopyun in a roster move that would have made history.

Sheep Esports reported Cloud9 entering a verbal agreement with the star mid laner earlier in the off-season, one that seems to have been challenged by Liiv SANDBOX during tense off-season negotiations.

Ultimately, the exchange may have driven jojopyun’s asking price as an MVP player even higher than it already was. Though it’s a shame we won’t get to see an LCS player head to the LCK for the first time, the fact that the offer was even considered may leave the door open for future offers of this kind as the 2024 rostermania continues.