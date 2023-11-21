Is CoreJJ leaving Team Liquid to go to Brazil?

Team Liquid’s stacked roster is the team to beat in the early weeks of the LCS.

A social media post about Jo ‘CoreJJ’ Yong-in playing in Brazil has taken the League community by storm, but is the South Korean World Champion leaving Team Liquid this off-season?

CoreJJ has been an integral part of Team Liquid since he joined the squad in 2018. Before importing over from South Korea to TL, CoreJJ won a World Championship with Samsung Galaxy and played on Gen.G for a time.

Before his stint with SSG, CoreJJ played in the LCS for Dignitas as an ADC, he changed his role to support shortly after returning to South Korea.

Article continues after ad

With Team Liquid, CoreJJ has been a mainstay for the team and the longest-standing member on the current roster with a 5-year tenure. The support player is currently set to be released into free agency if his contract isn’t renewed by TL.

Article continues after ad

A social media post has seemingly linked the player to a move to Brazil and the CBLOL league, which would be a significant move not just for CoreJJ, but the Brazilian league as well.

Article continues after ad

CoreJJ possibly going to Brazil for the 2024 season?

The post said that the World Champion would be competing for a shot at the “CBOLÃO trophy” and even tagged the player.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, the CBOLÃO is not the Brazilian league and is instead an off-season tournament run by streamer and former pro player Gustavo ‘Baiano’ Gomes. The tournament brings together players from the Brazilian league, some big-name free agents, and solo queue stars in a LAN setting.

Article continues after ad

Team Liquid’s Brazilian X (formerly Twitter) account had to clarify the news in a post about the event.

Article continues after ad

“The news that the player CoreJJ will leave our organization to play professionally in a team that we cannot mention in CBLOL 2024 is FALSE.” the post said via a machine translation.

CoreJJ is an LCS star who is not expected to leave the league anytime soon. The player earned his North American residency in 2022 and has been a cornerstone piece for Team Liquid. However, the player is not currently signed to a squad and has yet to announce his plans for 2024 as the League off-season continues to march on.

Article continues after ad