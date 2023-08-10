Another LCS team reportedly eyeing sale of its slot amid league’s financial troubles

Another LCS team, apart from TSM, is reportedly eyeing the sale of its slot, or may have even already sold it, amid the league’s financial troubles.

As the 2023 LCS season slowly comes to an end, by the time the Summer Split decides the last team to qualify for Worlds, the LCS may be saying goodbye to one of its most storied organizations, TSM. The storied org is looking to move on from the league after this current season.

However, another LCS team apart from TSM is reportedly considering the same, not only planning to sell their slot, but potentially having done so already.

In an episode of the Facecheck podcast, LCS interviewer Daniel “dGon” Gonzales claimed that an unknown team in the league has already sold their slot.

Another LCS team has reportedly already sold their slot

After dGon and the other hosts, LS and IWDominate, talked about TSM’s potential last game in the LCS, dGon revealed the bombshell.

“On the topic that you’re talking about though, LS, about teams possibly selling, the rumor is there’s a team that was already sold,” dGon said during the podcast. While he wouldn’t reveal which team exactly, he confirmed that it is in fact not TSM.

dGon claimed that he has had two sources confirm the information as true. When asked if he was happy with who was buying the slot, dGon says he’s instead happy with “who’s going out”.

This news comes amid reports of LCS teams financially struggling. TSM’s announcement of their departure was mostly due to a financial struggle as their previous main sponsor, FTX, collapsed.

Additionally, many LCS orgs opted out of fielding a Challengers team after voting to remove mandatory academy teams due to financial struggles. 100 Thieves, Cloud9, Dignitas, Immortals, TSM, and Golden Guardians all shut down their academy teams.

The shutting down would consequently lead to LCS players voting to walk out of the 2023 Summer Split which caused turmoil between LCS players and Riot.

As for which LCS team dGon could be referring to, it’s anyone’s guess for now. However, if it does come true, the LCS may be saying goodbye to at least two orgs at the end of the year.