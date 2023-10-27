Perkz enters free agency for the first time in a decade after Vitality failures
Following what Perkz termed as a “devastating” conclusion to his 2023 run with Vitality, he’s parted ways with the team and entered free agency for the first time in nearly a decade.
Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković is one of the most decorated players in the LEC, with his career kicking off in a big way once he was signed with G2, or, as it was known at the time, Gamers2. After 5 incredibly successful years playing for the org across mid lane and ADC, Perkz moved on to Cloud9 as one of the most unexpected off-season pick ups at the time.
While Perkz had some less-than-stellar moments on C9 (moments that may or may not have been had while he was playing Renekton), he also had some really strong showings that got the team all the way to Quarterfinals at Worlds 2021.
That said, Vitality has not been kind to Perkz’s League of Legends career. After two years of disappointing results despite being part of two different “super team” rosters, he’s chosen to leave the team. And, with the player going into free agency for the first time in almost a decade, it’s hard to say where he’ll end up next.
Perkz leaves Vitality after two years without LEC success
Vitality has been by no means the worst team in the LEC over the past two years. It’s not like they’ve been hovering between 8-10th place without pulling any wins. The team has had bright spots.
However, their Summer Split ending with a 1-8 result and a dead-last 10th place finish certainly made it clear that the team needed changes.
As a result, Perkz seems to have taken matters into his own hands and parted ways with the team despite his contract not expiring until the end of 2024. This marks the first time in almost a decade that the mid lane/ADC star has been without a team.
“Thank you Team Vitality. Sad to leave on such a devastating end of the season,” lamented Perkz in his announcement of free agency.
This comes amid a report from blix.gg that Kaiser’s moving on as well and heading over to Team Heretics in 2024, leaving Vitality’s roster in shambles.
It isn’t yet clear what the future holds for Perkz, but, despite not being able to get great results in the last two years, it’s hard to imagine a world where the LEC star doesn’t find a team to compete on in 2024.