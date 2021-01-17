 Krepo announces public return to League of Legends after 4 year-long hiatus - Dexerto
League of Legends

Krepo announces public return to League of Legends after 4 year-long hiatus

Published: 17/Jan/2021 23:11

by Julian Young
Krepo League of Legends Riot Caster Analyst
Riot Games

EU LCS

After a scandal in 2017, EU LCS caster Mitch ‘Krepo’ Voorspoels stepped away from League of Legends. After years of silence on social media, the ex-caster shocked the community by announcing his plans to re-enter the League of Legends space.

Krepo – known to some as “Boris” – was a respected player, caster, and personality in the League community leading up to 2017. With experience playing for teams like Counter Logic Gaming and Evil Geniuses, Krepo transitioned into an EU LCS casting position flawlessly.

In the summer of 2017, Krepo stepped down from his casting role after explicit photos he sent were leaked online. He issued a final statement in the fall of 2017, where confirmed his departure from the casting team and a desire to return to the League space at some point in the future.

After the tweet on Oct. 16, 2017, Krepo’s account was silent for 3 years.

On Jan. 17, 2021, Krepo tweeted for the first time since 2017 and shocked the League of Legends world by announcing his public return to the game’s huge online community.

Krepo League of Legends Riot Caster 2
Facebook / Krepo
Krepo stepped down from his position as an EU LCS caster in 2017.

Krepo started his statement by recapping what led to his departure from League in 2017. “It was a most needed wake-up call for myself,” he admitted, and went on to say that “to this day I’m still ashamed of what I/my life had become.”

He continued by outlining his struggles with narcissism, unhealthy relationships, and various addictions. Krepo made it clear that these issues were no excuse for his behavior, and confirmed “the fault here lies with the addict.”

The ex-caster also described his life since stepping away from League. He revealed his struggles with social media addiction, and admitted that “it took me around a year or 2 to truly realize how dependent and addicted I was to it all.”

Krepo explained how his mentality finally changed. “I’ve also tried to just help more people… to help wherever I can in the League of Legends space.” His newfound positivity led to his time as the coach of Schalke Esports in 2018, where he “learned a lot from my experience in coaching.”

The ex-caster also described his time behind-the-scenes at G2 Esports and Team Vitality. At G2, he helped manage the competitive and content teams, along with the “relationship with Riot and G2.” Krepo also spent time as Team Director at Vitality until they parted on good terms.

During the downtime after leaving Team Vitality, Krepo realized how much he missed his direct involvement with the League community.

He explained how watching other streamers inspired him, and “made me realize how much I miss just sharing my passion for League.”

“I never thought I’d ever come back to the ‘spotlight’,” Krepo admitted, “But it made me realize how much I miss just sharing my passion for League.”

He continued, “I want to play League, talk about League, review it, discuss the scene again,” which explains his return to the public eye for the first time since 2017.

The ex-caster clarified “I still want to work in the League space long term mostly behind the scenes,” but added “for now, I just wanna share my passion for the upcoming season by streaming, playing, and mostly discussing LEC.”

Immediately after his post on Twitter went live, the replies were flooded with support from the official G2 account, dozens of fellow casters, and countless other League personalities. After more than 3 years of silence, it appears Krepo has made his triumphant return to the League of Legends community.

Valorant

Movistar Riders drop Valorant pro for cheating in an official match

Published: 17/Jan/2021 17:01 Updated: 17/Jan/2021 17:22

by Joe Craven
Movistar Riders logo with LVP Rising Series logo on red background
Movistar/LVP/Riot

Movistar Riders

Spanish esports organization Movistar Riders have released Rui ‘rapaztriste’ Fonseca from their professional Valorant roster for using cheats during an LVP Rising Series qualifier. 

Professional Valorant is very much still finding its feet, with a plethora of new talents joining ex-CS:GO pros in the esports world of Riot’s new FPS. 

Movistar Riders are not necessarily a household name in Valorant, yet, but are one of the many esports organizations that have joined the game’s competitive landscape. 

However, their time in Valorant esports has now been marred by a cheating controversy, which has seen them part ways with one member of their roster. 

Valorant artwork
Riot Games
Professional Valorant looks to have a bright future.

A January 17 statement from Movistar confirmed that Rui ‘rapaztriste’ Fonseca has been released with immediate effect, after being found to be using cheats in a January 16 match. 

The statement explains that, following on from a game in the LVP Rising Series, a number of the team’s players informed their manager of suspicious behavior and gameplay on the part of rapaztriste. 

Subsequently, an investigation was launched with the help of LVP and Riot Games, and Fonseca was found to be “using resources not allowed within the game to gain a competitive advantage.” In other words, using illegal cheats. 

“As a response from the club, the player is no longer part of Movistar Riders,” the statement finishes. “From here, we want to apologize to LVP and Riot for what happened and thank them for their speed and their availability to find a solution to the problem. Of course, we also want to extend our sincere apologies to all Valorant fans and tournament participants.” 

Fans were, quite understandably, frustrated with the player’s behavior, but glad to see the swift action taken by his organization. 

The remainder of the roster remains unchanged: 

  • Carlos ‘scarx’ Sanchez
  • Maks ‘kamyk’ Rychlewski
  • Mihály ‘Tishler’ Kállai
  • Michael ‘mikigoalie’ Buzek

It’s currently unclear who Movistar will look to sign to fill the vacant position left by rapaztristre.