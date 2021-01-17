Krepo announces public return to League of Legends after 4 year-long hiatus - Dexerto

After a scandal in 2017, EU LCS caster Mitch ‘Krepo’ Voorspoels stepped away from League of Legends. After years of silence on social media, the ex-caster shocked the community by announcing his plans to re-enter the League of Legends space.

Krepo – known to some as “Boris” – was a respected player, caster, and personality in the League community leading up to 2017. With experience playing for teams like Counter Logic Gaming and Evil Geniuses, Krepo transitioned into an EU LCS casting position flawlessly.

In the summer of 2017, Krepo stepped down from his casting role after explicit photos he sent were leaked online. He issued a final statement in the fall of 2017, where confirmed his departure from the casting team and a desire to return to the League space at some point in the future.

After the tweet on Oct. 16, 2017, Krepo’s account was silent for 3 years.

On Jan. 17, 2021, Krepo tweeted for the first time since 2017 and shocked the League of Legends world by announcing his public return to the game’s huge online community.

Krepo started his statement by recapping what led to his departure from League in 2017. “It was a most needed wake-up call for myself,” he admitted, and went on to say that “to this day I’m still ashamed of what I/my life had become.”

He continued by outlining his struggles with narcissism, unhealthy relationships, and various addictions. Krepo made it clear that these issues were no excuse for his behavior, and confirmed “the fault here lies with the addict.”

The ex-caster also described his life since stepping away from League. He revealed his struggles with social media addiction, and admitted that “it took me around a year or 2 to truly realize how dependent and addicted I was to it all.”

Krepo explained how his mentality finally changed. “I’ve also tried to just help more people… to help wherever I can in the League of Legends space.” His newfound positivity led to his time as the coach of Schalke Esports in 2018, where he “learned a lot from my experience in coaching.”

The ex-caster also described his time behind-the-scenes at G2 Esports and Team Vitality. At G2, he helped manage the competitive and content teams, along with the “relationship with Riot and G2.” Krepo also spent time as Team Director at Vitality until they parted on good terms.

During the downtime after leaving Team Vitality, Krepo realized how much he missed his direct involvement with the League community.

He explained how watching other streamers inspired him, and “made me realize how much I miss just sharing my passion for League.”

Welcome back Krepo ❤ — G2 Esports (@G2esports) January 17, 2021

“I never thought I’d ever come back to the ‘spotlight’,” Krepo admitted, “But it made me realize how much I miss just sharing my passion for League.”

He continued, “I want to play League, talk about League, review it, discuss the scene again,” which explains his return to the public eye for the first time since 2017.

The ex-caster clarified “I still want to work in the League space long term mostly behind the scenes,” but added “for now, I just wanna share my passion for the upcoming season by streaming, playing, and mostly discussing LEC.”

Immediately after his post on Twitter went live, the replies were flooded with support from the official G2 account, dozens of fellow casters, and countless other League personalities. After more than 3 years of silence, it appears Krepo has made his triumphant return to the League of Legends community.