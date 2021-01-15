 Game-breaking League exploit lets players climb to Challenger undefeated - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

Game-breaking League exploit lets players climb to Challenger undefeated

Published: 15/Jan/2021 7:19

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

Share

A game-breaking League of Legends exploit is derailing ranked in Season 11. Players are abusing a tool that allows custom games to count towards ranked, blazing up the ladder without having to break a sweat. Riot are yet to acknowledge the issue.

At the start of every season, every League player has to set aside some time to start the treacherous ascent up the ranked ladder. It’s no small feat, having to grind games on end to get the rank that you want ⁠— whether that Gold, Diamond, or Challenger.

However, there are some people beating the system.

They are currently abusing a broken exploit that allows them to farm wins with ease, and get infinite LP in both flex queue, and League’s flagship solo queue.

Victorious Lucian in League of Legends
Riot Games
Imagine if you didn’t have to lift a finger to hit Challenger in League. That’s what this exploit does.

League YouTuber ‘Vandiril’ uncovered the exploit ⁠— with the help of some others ⁠— although he was unwilling to share exactly how it works to prevent other players from abusing it. However, there is a collective of players who are doing so, and getting free elo off it.

“With this exploit, it is possible to basically perfectly matchfix either in solo queue or flex queue. You can basically reach any rank you want,” he said.

While the exploit has been around for three months, according to Vandiril, it’s become very popular since the start of Season 11. People are racing to Challenger on the ranked leaderboards using the exploit.

“This exploit allows you to make custom game lobbies as ranked, and as you can imagine, that’s the perfect combination for match fixing. People created a tool that abuses the hole in the Riot system with the use of their API. This tool isn’t anything revolutionary.”

The tool reportedly sells for 200 Euros ($240 USD).

Players who were caught using the exploit are yet to be banned either despite their suspicious match histories, the YouTuber claimed.

Riot haven’t yet acknowledged the exploit yet either. The tool is still active, using Riot’s API, and players are freely abusing it to climb to their desired rank without having to break a sweat.

Such conduct falls out of line with Riot’s terms of service.

Typically, permanent bans would be handed out for this kind of behavior. Other game-breaking exploits have caught the ire of Riot before, so it’s only a matter of time before this one does too.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War leak claims Treyarch is planning eight more map remakes

Published: 15/Jan/2021 6:45

by Isaac McIntyre
Standoff is one map that could be remade in Black Ops Cold War.
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch is planning to add as many as eight remake maps to Black Ops Cold War multiplayer across the next few seasons, after relaunching popular 2012 battleground Raid in Season One, and announcing Express for an upcoming February 4 update.

The return of “Nuketown,” “Raid,” and “Express” are just three of a dozen planned map remakes ⁠— at least ⁠— that Treyarch will be trotting out across the first year of Black Ops Cold War, according to the popular Call of Duty leaker TheMW2Ghost.

The insider suggests Treyarch have “about eight more remakes planned,” not including Raid and Express. “So, at least one, sometimes two, each season, every season,” they wrote. If Treyarch does indeed follow the reported game plan, this would be stretched from Season Two, through to around Season Five.

While there was no indication which maps are in development, there’s a good chance the Call of Duty devs will go back to some of their old faithfuls ⁠— including Hanoi, Standoff, and Breach ⁠— from across their decade-long Black Ops series.

Several maps, including Radiation, Launch, Grid, WMD, and Slums were mentioned, though these are likely the insider’s “wish list” rather than a confirmed leak.

Standoff, Hijacked top Black Ops remake wish list

The news that Treyarch is indeed going all-in on remakes for Black Ops Cold War is sure to excite plenty of long-time fans; some may already be getting their wish lists together in anticipation.

According to a poll run by Dexerto back in late December, vintage Black Ops 2 map “Standoff” is a clear favorite that players may want to see added to the modern 2020 title. The cityscape battlefield — which also returned in Black Ops 3, and Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode — claimed 44.6% of the Twitter vote.

Hijacked, Firing Range, and Summit were other top picks for possible remasters.

Treyarch may also return to old faves they’ve resurrected in past titles, and there’s a lot of them. Here’s some they’ve brought back multiple times:

  • Nuketown (five times!)
  • Slums (twice)
  • Summit (three times)
  • Firing Range (four times)
  • Jungle (three times)

There’s also a few maps that have been remade just once. These include Grind, Cliffside, Courtyard, Stadium, Contraband, Seaside, Outskirts, Hacienda, Arsenal, and Hijacked. All of these could be potential remasters options.

Standoff is a clear favorite when it comes to Black Ops Cold War remake wish lists.
Treyarch
Standoff is a clear favorite when it comes to Black Ops Cold War remake wish lists.

At the end of the day, however, we’re just going to have to wait to find out which maps Treyarch actually ports across to Black Ops Cold War.

Considering “Express” is soon making its debut in the latter half of Season One, we can likely expect another remake map at the beginning of Season Two. The next huge Call of Duty content dump should arrive around February 24 — when the Season One battle pass ends — and should bring that next map remaster too.

For now, sink your teeth into the Season 1 “Reloaded” patch details here.