Game-breaking League exploit lets players climb to Challenger undefeated - Dexerto

A game-breaking League of Legends exploit is derailing ranked in Season 11. Players are abusing a tool that allows custom games to count towards ranked, blazing up the ladder without having to break a sweat. Riot are yet to acknowledge the issue.

At the start of every season, every League player has to set aside some time to start the treacherous ascent up the ranked ladder. It’s no small feat, having to grind games on end to get the rank that you want ⁠— whether that Gold, Diamond, or Challenger.

However, there are some people beating the system.

They are currently abusing a broken exploit that allows them to farm wins with ease, and get infinite LP in both flex queue, and League’s flagship solo queue.

League YouTuber ‘Vandiril’ uncovered the exploit ⁠— with the help of some others ⁠— although he was unwilling to share exactly how it works to prevent other players from abusing it. However, there is a collective of players who are doing so, and getting free elo off it.

“With this exploit, it is possible to basically perfectly matchfix either in solo queue or flex queue. You can basically reach any rank you want,” he said.

While the exploit has been around for three months, according to Vandiril, it’s become very popular since the start of Season 11. People are racing to Challenger on the ranked leaderboards using the exploit.

“This exploit allows you to make custom game lobbies as ranked, and as you can imagine, that’s the perfect combination for match fixing. People created a tool that abuses the hole in the Riot system with the use of their API. This tool isn’t anything revolutionary.”

The tool reportedly sells for 200 Euros ($240 USD).

Players who were caught using the exploit are yet to be banned either despite their suspicious match histories, the YouTuber claimed.

Riot haven’t yet acknowledged the exploit yet either. The tool is still active, using Riot’s API, and players are freely abusing it to climb to their desired rank without having to break a sweat.

Such conduct falls out of line with Riot’s terms of service.

Typically, permanent bans would be handed out for this kind of behavior. Other game-breaking exploits have caught the ire of Riot before, so it’s only a matter of time before this one does too.