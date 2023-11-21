kkOma makes shock return to T1 as head coach for 2024 LCK season

kkOma, the greatest League of Legends coach of all time is set to make a return once again to the same place where he earned the legendary status. T1 has officially confirmed that kkOma will be joining the team as the head coach for the 2024 season of the LCK.

kkOma is one of the most popular personalities within the League of Legends scene. He played an instrumental role in SK Telecom’s dominance back in the day and his partnership with Faker reached a status that no one has ever been able to replicate in this game even to this day.

He left SKT in 2019 and worked at Vici Gaming for a year. kkOma left that team and joined DWG KIA (currently Dplus KIA) where he dominated the LCK and placed second at both MSI 2021 and Worlds 2021. As it seems, he is set to make a return to his home, T1 (SKT formerly) once again, right after the organization was able to clinch their fourth Worlds title.

kkOma will become the head coach for T1 in LCK 2024 season

kkOma’s return was initially leaked in the Korean media on November 20, 2023. As expected, fans were skeptical since it was a leak and the news was way too big to be true, especially one day after T1 had just won the Worlds 2023 trophy.

However, T1 did not delay the news as kkOma’s return became official in the early hours of November 21, 2023. Naturally, fans are both shocked as well as overwhelmed since he is not just a legendary figure, but someone whom people respect a lot. He has 3 Worlds titles, 2 MSI titles, multiple LCK titles, and an Asian Games Gold medal under his belt as a coach.

The partnership of kkOma and Faker used to be unbeatable, and it looks like T1 wants to bring back the dominance once again. The return of kkOma is a clear sign that T1 is looking to defend the World Championship title in the coming year and also dominate the LCK in the 2024 season.

There are still questions regarding the roster as the players might look for other opportunities across the world. However, news suggests that T1 is making the best efforts to keep the roster together for the upcoming year.

Regardless of what happens, exciting times are awaiting for T1 fans in not just Korea, but across the world.