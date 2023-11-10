Bo reportedly joining KCorp as star-studded LEC roster takes shape

KCorp is looking to start their LEC legacy with a bang. The team has already grabbed big-name talent like Bo and Upset according to reports, with some members of the original KCorp roster rumored to stay.

KCorp officially bought out Astralis’ LEC slot earlier in 2023 after a massive year for the organization, with the French esports organization putting on one of the biggest events of the year with KCorp vs the World and announcing their own stadium being built.

Their LEC entrance has been long-awaited for fans of the organization, and, now that it’s finally here, it seems that the team is looking to sign some big-name talent under its banner.

KCorp’s LEC debut won’t be a slow one, they’re going to hit the ground running if current reports come to fruition.

KCorp’s LEC roster takes shape as Bo reportedly joins

Zhou ‘Bo’ Yang-Bo had what could be termed a turbulent year with his LEC debut. He was hyped as one of the best solo queue junglers going into 2023 and seemed to live up to it at first, making stage games look like the ranked games he was known for dominating.

However, he wasn’t able to keep that level of success up, with many of his later matches with Vitality showing him being outclassed and his attempts to find a lead falling flat. It’s hard to say whether this was Bo’s fault, however, seeing as the entire team underperformed.

According to a report from Sheep Esports, KCorp is willing to take a chance on him despite the way things ended in 2023. That, and Bo’s been pretty mask-off with teasing the move.

However, there are various rumors that have alluded to KCorp’s full roster in 2024 being as follows:

Top: Cabochard

Jungle: Bo

Mid: Saken

ADC: Upset

Support: Targamas

Cabochard and Saken have been key parts of KCorp’s success and are LEC shoo-ins. Cinkrof already confirmed that he wouldn’t be on KCorp’s LEC team and Caliste can’t play due to being too young, though he’s already re-signed with KCorp until 2026 and can compete in LEC next year.

The only big question mark still is Targamas, and, with various supports fighting for an LEC spot next split, the details behind which support KCorp will ultimately grab are still a bit murky.

Wojciech Wandzel/Riot Games

However, all of this combined with YamatoCannon being likely to join the team makes it hard to imagine KCorp being anything other than one of the most interesting LEC rosters next year. Win or lose, it’ll be hard to keep your eye off this team.