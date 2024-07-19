Caedrel calls out KCorp fans’ plan to boo T1 & Faker

Karmine Corp fans are coming under fire for their plan to boo T1 and Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok at the Red Bull League Of Its Own event by League streamer Marc Robert ‘Caedrel’ Lamont.

The event was announced on July 17 as a pre-season tournament hosted in Paris featuring matchups fans don’t usually see, like T1 and Karmine Corp.

KCorp is known for its ferocious French fanbase, largely thanks to its creator-owners Kamel ‘Kameto’ Kebir and Zouhair ‘Kotei’ Darji. On social media, KCorp fans were excited to get the chance to cheer for their team on home soil, and also eager to show their distaste for the visiting teams and their fandoms.

Article continues after ad

“Eh KarmineCorp you have only one job, and that is to make sure that everyone in the community knows about the event and the opening of the ticket office. I don’t want a single enjoyer or T1 sucker in the public,” one popular post on X/ Twitter said via a machine translation.

Article continues after ad

“We will be able to boot Faker with 15,000 people will do nothing,” another KCorp fan said.

Former LEC caster and League pro Caedrel took issue with how the KCorp fans were so eager to boo the greatest League of Legends player of all time, calling their posts “disgusting.”

Article continues after ad

“Listen if T1 rock up to this Red Bull League Of Its Own and all the KCorp fans boo Faker I think KCorp should be kicked for LEC and f****** banned,” he said on Twitch on July 18.

Fans of the French esports organization did not take kindly to Caedrel’s comments, responding that their comments were mostly in jest. Other pundits defended their right to boo their favorite team’s opponent.

The steamer has maintained his position on the issue, saying that some in the KCorp fanbase are “getting way too out of hand.”

Article continues after ad

“I’m sick of these KC ultra fans tweeting or dming the most disgusting things to players who leave their organization, casters who comment badly about the team, streamers who give their opinions or joke around, and even now one of the most inspirational figures in the game who is nothing but a role model to everyone else. It’s gotten to the point where people are actually afraid to be honest about KC and that’s the sad reality,” Caedrel said on X.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

KCorp fans came under fire for booing Faker at last year’s Red Bull pre-season event that was hosted in Berlin. The org’s owner, Kameto, condemned the fans’ actions and said only a few participated in booing the T1 player during an on-stage interview.

With the event set in France, KCorp is expected to have a large presence. This event will be the second time the fan base will see its League team up against strong international opponents, as the recently appointed LEC franchise has yet to qualify for any major Riot Games tournaments.