K-Pop group NewJeans reportedly headline LoL Worlds 2023 anthem

K-Pop group NewJeans is the artist for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 anthem “Gods,” according to a now-deleted story from CelebrityAccess.

The League of Legends World Championship anthem title, artist and release date have been leaked early. The music industry publication CelebrityAccess published an article about the Worlds 2023 song and has since deleted the story.

However, social media users took screenshots of the story and have already begun spreading the news online.

According to those photos, the artist for this year’s anthem is K-Pop group NewJeans and it is titled “Gods.” The story also says the song will be available to stream on YouTube and other platforms starting on October 4, 2023.

“Is this real??!” One social media user said while posting the news.

LoL Worlds 2023 anthem sung by NewJeans

The photos of the story seem to suggest that the story was written from a press release because it includes a joint statement from the members of NewJeans about the song and information about the tournament.

Riot Games has collaborated with big musical acts in the past for its world championship tournaments including Imagine Dragons, Grabbitz and, most recently, Lil Nas X.

The supposed early release of the announcement has been met with excitement from fans as the crossover of LoL esports fans and K-Pop fans is decently high.

“Riot hit their target audience on the god damn head and I am so excited for this,” one social media user said.

“Screaming, crying, puking,” another user said.

The timeline for the release of the anthem also lines up with the World Championship schedule. The first portion of the event, The Worlds Qualifying Series between Team BDS and Golden Guardians, is set to start on October 9 with the play-in stage and main event following right after.