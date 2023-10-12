League of Legends Boy Band skins: Champions, teasers & more

The League of Legends “Boy Band” skin line has been speculated for a long time, and now a teaser released by Riot has given League fans a glimpse into what’ll be in this skin line.

League of Legends‘ music has become an incredibly important part of the game’s identity. From the K/DA and True Damage skin lines to Worlds anthems like 2023’s GODS, Riot has leaning further and further into enhancing their games with musical tie-ins.

However, while they’ve released a K-pop girl band in the form of K/DA, there hasn’t yet been a boy band. While it isn’t clear if Riot’s going to lean further into the K-pop scene by emulating a band like BTS or if they’re going to go the traditional boy band route with something like One Direction.

Either way, the teasers have made it clear that this skin line is coming. Additionally, recent details have given us a good idea of who will be representing the skin line. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming League of Legends Boy Band skins.

There is no release date or window for these skins at this time. We’re still in the stage where most of the content around these skins is teaser content, so a release date hasn’t been locked in just yet.

Additionally, it isn’t yet known which musical artists, if any, would be a part of the skin line. It’s all up in the air at this point. However, that doesn’t mean we don’t know anything about the skin line.

Which Champions are in the League Boy Band skin line?

While nothing has been officially announced by Riot Games at this point, the teaser makes it pretty clear who will be in this skin line. However, SkinSpotlights has clarified which champions will be getting Prestige and Legendary skins ahead of their announcement.

This’ll be Kayn’s second Legendary skin, with his first one being Odyssey Kayn. Yone’s getting the prestige skin along with a normal skin, and Ezreal, Sett, K’Sante, and Aphelios will be the other champs that round out the skin line.

Additionally, with the Riot Music account being the one to tweet out this teaser, it’s almost guaranteed that there’s at least one song that’ll be associated with this boy band. However, it isn’t yet clear which artist or artists would be working with Riot to make that happen.

We’ll update with more information as it becomes available.