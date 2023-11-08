LoL Worlds 2023 shocks early as all fan Pick’Ems ruined by the Quarter Finals

The League of Legends Worlds for 2023 has shocked fans after the Quarter Finals stage ruined the last remaining 5 perfect Pick’Ems.

League of Legends Worlds for 2023 has been underway for quite some time now. With the quarter-finals just finished, LPL teams Billibilli Gaming, Weibo Gaming, JD Gaming, and LCK team T1 remain. Both NA and EU were eliminated, with NA 1st seed NRG falling to LNG in the quarter-finals.

Worlds this year has been a pretty wild ride for those watching, with plenty of upsets and close matches that have had the crowd on the edge of their seats. Even now with T1 being the remaining LCK team, they’ll have to survive the absolute gauntlet if they wish to take home the title again.

As a result of all the upsets and close matches, the Pick’Ems for this year have been absolutely demolished. With the last 5 Perfect Pick’Ems remaining before the quarter-finals. Unfortunately, the quarters proved too much for the remaining Perfect Pick’Ems, with none left standing after the round.

Perfect Pick’Ems for Worlds 2023 gone by semi-finals

League players discovered that as of the end of the quarter-finals, no perfect Pick’Ems remained.

Pick’Ems for those who don’t know is a system that developer Riot puts in place. Players are able to guess several statistics, including the outcome of matches, the most played champion, and the highest KDA. Players would receive points for how well they guessed, with anyone who guessed perfectly receiving every ultimate skin available in League of Legends.

Unfortunately, teams like NRG and GenG proved to be upsets during their matches, which disqualified a fair number of players. Other players felt they were eliminated by the new Swiss Stage implemented for this year’s Worlds.

With no perfect Pick’Ems left at Worlds, the ultimate skins are off the table for this year. However, players who still score highly will be able to nab themselves a snazzy Worlds 2023 Renekton skin.