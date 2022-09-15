Lil Nas X to release 2022 LoL Worlds anthem and skin for new champion K’Sante

After breaking into the League of Legends world with 100 Thieves collaboration in 2021, Lil Nas X will be the voice of the 2022 World Championship in the official Worlds anthem, ‘Star Walkin’.

The Worlds anthem is always one of the most hotly-anticipated aspects of any League of Legends World Championship. And with this year’s Worlds taking place in North America and kicking off its group stage in Atlanta, Georgia, who better to bring some Atlanta flair to the anthem than pop culture phenomenon and recording artist Lil Nas X.

In a spoof video announcement released by Riot Games, Lil Nas X pronounces himself the new “President” of League of Legends. Complete with an office decked out with gold, he tells the camera that he’s “decided to be the new President of League of Legends – you can call me Lil Nas Xecutive.”

Oh, how we wish that were true.

Although his debut on the directorial board of Riot Games may be a while away, Lil Nas X will debut the Worlds Anthem, ‘Star Walkin‘ on September 23.

It will be the ninth Worlds anthem in League’s history, and will kick off the first World Championship in North America since 2016. He’ll also perform the song at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Worlds finals in the Chase Center, San Francisco.

Singer, rapper, skin designer?

But Lil Nas X won’t just be in charge of the Worlds anthem.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, he’s worked with Riot Games to create a skin for League’s newest unreleased champion: K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah. Teased in a developer update video earlier in 2022, K’Sante is a warrior from one of Shurima’s oldest tribal cities.

The skin, named Prestige Empyrean K’Sante, will be released on November 3, and be available to unlock with Worlds 2022 tokens, earned for completing in-game missions, until November 14. The skin will likely be K’Sante’s release skin, and will coincide with his release date as League’s newest champion.