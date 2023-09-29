League of Legends dev lets intrusive thoughts win with new looks at Champs in jeans

The social media manager for League of Legends has let their intrusive thoughts win, sharing their take on what champions would look like with jeans on.

For the most part, League of Legends is not a super customizable game. You can’t fully edit how your character looks, or how their abilities appear and sound. Of course, there are skins available for real-world money that can do that for you, but these only go so far, offering an alternative fantasy to the default.

One thing you aren’t able to do is try on different pieces of clothing. Ever wondered what Teemo with a sick pair of sunglasses would look like? Or Viktor rocking some Ugg boots and a beanie?

Don’t worry, if you feel like you’ve been missing out on some amazing champion and outfit combinations, the League of Legends social manager has you covered… for some reason.

LoL social media manager starts posting champs in jeans on Twitter

Seemingly unprompted, the League of Legends social media manager decided it would be a fantastic idea to post their rendition of the Shuriman champions in Jeans.

“I let the intrusive thoughts win,” the post is hilariously captioned.

Nasus, Renekton, and Azir all look absolutely stunning in their fancy new attire. Each of them sporting the classic blue jean look in their respective splash art.

It’s not the first time developers have gone wild on social media, with Blizzard known for continuous feet posting on Twitter, or FFXIV’s take over with Tweetingway. Despite the strangeness of the situation, the players seemed to embrace the post, making jokes about the soon-to-be-released Worlds song for 2023.

With how successful the LoL’s jean posting was, who knows if they’ll branch out of pants and into more stylish options, we’ll just have to wait and see.