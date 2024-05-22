Faker announced as first inductee into LoL Esports Hall of Legends

Riot Games has announced that Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok will be the first addition to the Hall of Legends.

Riot introduced the Hall of Legends, League’s version of the Hall of Fame, on January 4, 2024, and said it would start adding players to it within the year.

Many have speculated whether Faker would be the first player added to the Hall of Legends, and now Riot has confirmed the move. The developer cited his dedication to the LoL, game-changing plays, and multiple international and domestic trophies as the reason for his introduction.

“Faker is truly the most iconic and influential figure in League of Legends and esports history,” said John Needham, President of Esports at Riot Games. “His name is synonymous with excellence in LoL Esports, and he has rightfully earned his place as our very first Hall of Legends inductee.”

Article continues after ad

Faker was chosen to join the Hall of Legends by a panel of esports industry veterans and experts from every region. The South Korean star will be presented with a trophy for his induction.

Article continues after ad

The player will have an in-game event dedicated to him which will have cosmetic items and a dedicated “art piece” featuring “details that highlight Faker’s greatest accomplishments in his career.”

Lee Aiksoon/Riot Games

The event will have an event pass where players can earn cosmetics by playing the game as well, and more information on the event will be released in the coming weeks.

However, leakers have revealed that Faker would be inducted into the Hall of Legends, showing off a trailer and a new Ahri skin dedicated to him. Other leaks suggested the projected patch where the event commemorating Faker will be added in 14.11, which is expected to arrive on May 29.

Article continues after ad

Faker and T1 will also “receive a percentage of revenue from the sale of passes and bundles,” according to a Riot press release.

Faker’s addition to the Hall of Fame comes just days after T1’s top three showing at the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational. The South Korean squad was one of the favorites at the tournament but fell to Bilibil Gaming in the second round of the Bracket Stage, and was knocked out in the losers’s finals against the same Chinese squad.