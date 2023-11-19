T1 players reveal which champions will get Worlds 2023 LoL skins

T1’s players were asked in the post-match press conference after the Worlds 2023 Finals which League of Legends champions they want to get in-game skins to commemorate their victory. Though not every member has selected their champ yet, they have a good idea of who they’re picking.

Though it usually takes a while to get commemorative Worlds skins after a team takes home a world title, the wait is always worth it. DRX’s skins were very well-received in 2022. With the quality going up over the years, it’s no surprise that fans want a set of skins to represent T1 finally getting a title at Worlds 2023 after years of being denied.

And, fortunately for T1 fans, many members of the team have already figured out which champions they’d like to get a skin. Or, at the very least, they’ve narrowed it down to two choices.

It’ll be a while still until the skins themselves are confirmed by Riot but, seeing as the skins are ultimately chosen by the players, their word holds a lot of strength.

T1 reveal which champions will get Worlds 2023 LoL skins

Riot Games T1 have a lot of Worlds skins, and they’ll get 5 more after this year’s win

While there’s a chance T1’s players change their mind and decide to do something else with their well-earned Worlds 2023 League of Legends skins, the players all seemed set on which champions they’d be picking immediately after the win.

All except for Faker, that is. While he had a bit more of a nebulous answer and admitted he hadn’t thought too much about a Worlds skin just yet, the other players had a clear vision of what they want.

Here’s a list of the players and which skin they’d like to put on each champion:

Zeus: Yone or Jayce

Oner: Lee Sin

Faker: Hasn’t thought about it, but only played five champions (Akali, Sylas, Orianna, Azir, Ahri)

Gumayusi: Jinx

Keria: Really wanted Lux but can’t pick her since he didn’t play her, going to go with either Renata or Bard

Faker said he’s going to go with a skin that “many people want” and is more focused on the skin fans would like to see rather than picking a champion that means something to him in particular, so his pick is still up in the air.

