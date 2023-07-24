Evil Geniuses LCS players assure fans of safety after “terrifying” LA car crash

Evil Geniuses LCS star players Revenge and Jojopyun assured fans that they were safe after a “terrifying” LA car crash.

Evil Geniuses’ LCS players Joseph “Jojopyun” Pyun and Mohamed “Revenge” Kaddoura were involved in a car crash on July 23. Jojopyun initially tweeted a picture with a simple caption, “LA drivers are different. Fortunately no injuries.”

After many comments from fans worried for the safety of EG’s star mid-laner, EG’s top-laner and teammate Revenge quote tweeted Jojopyun’s post to explain what had happened.

“Got T-boned while driving near an intersection, completely terrifying. First time I’ve been in an accident,” he wrote, explaining the shocking accident.

Revenge did not mention if it was just them two in the car or if there were other passengers when the crash occurred. However, he assured fans that everyone involved was fine with no major injuries sustained.

EG had just wrapped up their LCS Summer Split 2023 Group Stage on July 21, seeing them go 12-6. However, they would clinch the third seed for the playoffs, barely losing out to Cloud9 and Golden Guardians.

Jojopyun was instrumental in EG’s group stage run, earning 5 Group Stage MVPs, only second to Cloud9’s Blaber.

It also sees him as the only remaining member of the original 2023 Spring Split squad, prior to when EG decided to restructure in the mid-season break and sign four new players to much controversy.

EG is slated to open the LCS Summer Split playoffs against TSM in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals on July 27 to fight for a spot in World 2023.