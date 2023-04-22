Evil Geniuses reportedly drop nearly their entire LCS roster

A short time after a cryptic tweet from Evil Geniuses warning that there would be some big roster changes going into the 2023 Summer Split, it was reported that their entire roster is being replaced except for one player.

Evil Geniuses had their reign in 2022 as one of the best teams in North America. They had a lightning-in-a-bottle split for 2022, sweeping both Finals matches in 3-0 fashion and taking the Spring Split title.

They didn’t quite manage to recapture the magic in Summer, but still had a respectable third-place finish to end their domestic year despite having to sub out star ADC Danny last-minute.

Despite signing high-tier talent in Kim ‘Ssumday’ Chan-ho and Victor ‘FBI’ Huang, Evil Geniuses’ Playoffs run in Spring 2023 came to a screeching halt after falling 0-3 to Golden Guardians. As a result, Evil Geniuses are planning to shift their roster around and improve their chances in Summer 2023. Reports indicate that they’re planning to drop nearly their entire team.

Evil Geniuses reported to be making massive LCS roster overhaul

A rather cryptic tweet from Evil Geniuses sparked a conversation amongst LCS fans. The tweet ifself gave very little information as to what changes EG would be making, as it merely pointed out that changes were coming.

The statement reads, “Evil Geniuses takes great pride in our commitment to competitive performance and talent development. After the outcome of our 2023 Spring Split season we will be making roster changes that fully align with this commitment.” This announcement was paired with a promise to share updates, but nothing concrete about what EG was planning.

A report from blix.gg has followed up on EG’s announcement and has shed some light on EG’s impending roster moves. The report claims that the organization is planning to drop their entire roster.

Other than one player.

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games Jojopyun at Worlds 2022 with Evil Geniuses

Joseph ‘Jojopyun’ Pyun would be the only member remaining on the team if this report comes to fruition. Longtime EG members Philippe ‘Vulcan’ Laflamme and Kacper ‘Inspired’ Słoma will be departing the team along with FBI and Ssumday despite the latter players only getting one split to prove their worth.

Vulcan has already taken to Twitter to poke fun at EG following the news, heavily ratioing his own organization.

All that said, Jojopyun is someone who came up with EG and was brought into being one of North America’s best mid laners in the organization’s development program. However, even him staying with EG is uncertain at this point. Though he’s expected to stay with the roster according to the report, it isn’t set in stone just yet.

This announcement has come as a massive surprise to fans of the organization. It remains to be seen whether or not EG plan to bring in veteran talent and create a top-tier team or if they’re going to try to put together a roster focused on developing new talent.