League of Legends

EG star Danny in doubt for LoL Worlds 2022 as Kaori joins roster

Carver Fisher
LCSWorlds 2022
EG Danny not playing LoL Worlds 2022LCS Official/Evil Geniuses | Twitter

Danny, the player who brought glory to Evil Geniuses as the “Prince of Pentakills”, may not be playing at Worlds 2022. Kaori has been confirmed to be on the EG roster after he subbed in for the Playoffs Finals.

Kyle ‘Danny’ Sakamaki has quickly become one of the biggest names in the LCS. During a time when import players are the norm in the LCS, both Danny and Joseph ‘jojopyun‘ Joon Pyun have been leading names for the next generation of North American talent.

His hard carry playstyle was a huge factor in Evil Geniuses’ back-to-back 3-0 wins at the Spring Finals in Houston, and he continued to be a boon for this team through the Summer Split.

However, after EG’s narrow 3-2 win against TSM, Danny stepped away from EG. Muhammed ‘Kaori’ Hasan Şentürk filled Danny’s spot as ADC during EG’s final set in Playoffs, and he’ll be staying on EG through Worlds 2022.

EG Danny might not be playing at LoL Worlds 2022

EG CEO Nicole LaPointe Jameson gave an update to the original post about Danny stepping away from the Evil Geniuses roster ahead of the Chicago Playoffs:

Kaori will be playing for Evil Geniuses at Worlds as well. While it’s unclear whether Danny will be returning at any point during EG’s Worlds run, Kaori is confirmed to be traveling with the team.

Originally from Evil Geniuses’ Academy roster, Kaori’s LCS debut was certainly an abnormal one.

In the 2022 Summer Playoffs, Kaori made his debut in the middle of the lower bracket Playoffs Final and pushed 100 Thieves to a 5-game set. He had only played 8 scrim games with EG up until that point, according to our interview with him.

It is as of yet unclear how long Danny will be on the bench for EG, and how long it’ll take for him to be ready to play competitively. Nothing about his status has been released from Evil Geniuses other than the original announcement that he’d be missing Playoffs and the update from EG’s CEO.

