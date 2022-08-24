jojopyun wins LCS Rookie of the Year award

Jojopyun’s trash talk has been a breath of fresh air – now he just needs to start backing it up.

Evil Geniuses’ teenage mid laner Joseph Joon “jojopyun” Pyun has been voted the League of Legends Championship Series Rookie of the Year.

In his second full LCS split, the 17 year-old player has earned the title of best rookie in the league. Over the course of the Summer Split, jojopyun has averaged a 4.7 Kills/Deaths/Assists ratio and 30 gold up at 15 minutes.

With Evil Geniuses, the Canadian player finished first in the Summer Split with a 15-3 record and secured a bye into the LCS 2022 Championship. Evil Geniuses only lost to the second, third and fourth place teams in the LCS over the course of the split.

In the Spring Split jojopyun became the youngest player to win the LCS in the playoffs, besting 100 Thieves for a spot in the Mid-Season Invitation in 2022. At the international event Evil Geniuses placed third-fourth after a 3-0 loss to Royal Never Give Up.

jojopyun and the next generation of LCS talent

Other players most voted for in this category include FlyQuest’s Loïc ‘toucouille’ Dubois and Philip ‘Philip’ Zeng along with Cloud9’s Kim ‘Berserker’ Min-cheol. TSM’s Ji ‘Takeover’ Cha Hyeun-min and Cheng “Alex” ‘S0ul’ Luo also made appearance on the ballot sheets along with Shane Kenneth ‘Kenvi’ Espinoza from Immortals.

Out of the field of players, toucouille and the Evil Geniuese mid laner seemed to be the resident top two players in terms of voting. The two player have a chance to fight for the award in the Championship bracket, albeit in the finals as FlyQuest was knocked into the lower bracket in the first round.

Fans can see the resident Rookie of the Year fight for another spot at an international event on August 28 as Evil Geniuses take on Cloud9 in the second round of the tournament.