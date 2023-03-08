Riot reportedly launches investigation into EG’s treatment of LoL star Danny

Riot Games has launched an investigation into reports of mistreatment of League of Legends star Kyle ‘Danny’ Sakamaki by Evil Geniuses, according to The Game Haus reporter Sander Hove.

The claim comes amid scathing reports that Evil Geniuses mistreated Danny, who stepped down from the organization’s LCS team in September 2022 due to mental health issues.

A report published on Dexerto by veteran journalist Richard Lewis detailed how the EG organization failed to care for Danny’s mental and physical health despite multiple staff and players “raising their concerns” about his struggles for a long period of time.

The article also revealed that EG were not receptive to the idea of letting Danny take a break, leading to him considering retirement from the game, and that they still hoped to “earn a return on the player by selling him to another team if such a deal could be brokered.”

Article continues after ad

According to a separate article, published by Arsh Goyal a few days later, EG’s LCS staff was “woefully ill-equipped to handle mental health crises”. Among the allegations outlined in the article is that EG’s upper management pushed for Danny to play the LCS Summer Finals match against Team Liquid despite him being “in no state” to compete after the “highly traumatic” series against TSM, even going as far as attempting to “exploit” head coach Peter Dun’s friendship with Danny to convince him to play.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Goyal’s article also alleged that EG “was accused of intimidation in an attempt to prevent Danny’s family from reaching out to the [LCS] players association.”

Article continues after ad

In a statement to Dexerto for Richard Lewis’ article, the association said that it had “no comment regarding any ongoing investigations at this time.”

Danny is currently a content creator for Evil Geniuses as part of the organization’s Creator Collective. He announced his new role in a statement posted on Twitter in which he also dispelled allegations of mistreatment that had been made by another journalist, Duncan Shields, in a video posted on YouTube. According to Goyal, Danny did not write the statement and only tweeted it “because EG had him do so.”

Dexerto has reached out to Riot Games for comment.