LCS mid lane prodigy jojopyun reportedly joining Cloud9 in 2024

jojopyun has been heralded as the greatest talent NA has seen join the pro scene in years, with him earning himself Summer 2023 MVP despite not even playing in the finals. Now, the LCS prodigy is set to join Cloud9 and leave EG behind according to reports.

Evil Geniuses hasn’t had the best of press around them lately. Considering they dropped many of their players, largely due to budget issues according to Vulcan himself, and that they’ve come under fire for various rounds of layoffs in recent times, EG doesn’t seem to be in the best of shape.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With the organization already letting go of top laner Revenge, it’s been made clear that they’re looking to make changes going into 2024. And, according to a report from Sheep Esports, Joseph ‘jojopyun’ Pyun won’t be rejoining EG in 2024.

Instead, he’ll be headed over to Cloud9 to create a team that could end up being one of North America’s strongest super teams ever.

Cloud9 reportedly pick up jojopyun to create NA super team

There’s a lot up in the air with the off-season considering how chaotic it’s been already. Between confirmed moves and rumors, teams are already getting blown up and Worlds 2023 isn’t even over yet.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, if Cloud9’s main core of Blaber, Fudge, and Berserker sticks together (Zven has already moved on), there’s a real shot that jojopyun being added to the roster would create an NA super team.

EMENES is someone Cloud9 vested a lot of faith in, and, though he had a lot of bright moments as a player, he ultimately failed to perform when it mattered most.

That, combined with some controversy caused by his behavior in solo queue, makes it hard to be surprised about Cloud9 choosing to move on from EMENES despite the team’s stellar results with him on the roster.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Marv Watson/Riot Games

If jojopyun really does join C9, it’s hard to think of any LCS roster that’d be able to hold a candle to the amount of talent that this team would be stacked with. Then again, many though FlyQuest would be a super team that’d win it all, so you really never know.