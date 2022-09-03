Two hour LCS Playoffs pause in TSM vs Evil Geniuses sparks controversy

The LCS series between TSM and Evil Geniuses was plagued with technical issues. And, through the frustration of the pauses, controversy was sparked between TSM and EG on twitter.

TSM have been in hot water lately between the investigation into the organization’s owner, Andy Dihn, to LoL coach Peter Zhang being involved in a massive scandal.

Despite all the going ons org-side for TSM, their LoL team has managed to make it pretty far into the Playoffs. However, in the wake of some serious tech issues, TSM’s head of global social, Dunc, fired shots Evil Geniuses during this pause.

What caused the pause?

It was an audio issue happening for both teams, and, despite wanting to try and play through the pause according to Artemis, a member of EG, Riot officials declined and forced the lengthy interruption.

Dunc tweeted Evil Geniuses, but with pause markings inserted in the organization’s name, followed immediately by tweeting “what an absolute joke” and calling EG a “dog water org.”

He went on to tweet that “There is a reason you only get 3 timeouts a half in the NFL.”

Caster MarkZ tweeted from the studio amidst the pause to denounce Dunc’s tweets about EG and give and provide context for the situation at hand.

Audio issues persisted for over two hours in a pause that was forced by Riot officials and required multiple reboots of their entire system to sort persistent audio problems.

However, the broadcast talent did their best to keep everyone entertained during the interruption. While the analyst desk kept content rolling during the interruption, CaptainFlowers kept the in-studio audience entertained in his own way.

Despite frustration from everyone involved, the broadcast talent put a great deal of effort into keeping everyone entertained during an incredibly long pause.