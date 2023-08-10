DSG wins 2023 NACL Summer Split in debut year as Disguised Toast celebrates first major win

DSG has won the 2023 NACL Summer Split in their debut season and year as Disguised Toast celebrates his first major win since founding his esports organization.

2023 has been a turbulent year for Disguised Toast and his efforts in the esports industry. It began with a Valorant NA Challengers roster that eventually signed VCT superstar yay, before shuffling to two different VCT Game Changers rosters. Before long, he was then invited for the LCS Challengers circuit.

But Toast has run into problems since the inception of his esports org, DSG. From the Valorant Challengers roster crumbling in the second split resulting in relegation to the up and downs of the Game Changers squad. It’s been a costly endeavor, reportedly losing the content creator roughly $1 million this year.

However, DSG has finally bagged its first major win as in their debut NACL split, DSG secured the Summer Split trophy.

The new roster was made up of the previous core of the Cloud9 Academy team and other young prospects from previously existing LCS academy teams.

Despite their fresh formation, the squad was able to perform well during the group stage finishing as the third seed out of the table. And it was once they entered the playoffs that DSG went on a real tear.

DSG made their way to the Grand Finals through the upper bracket, only losing three games in the three series they played to make it to the LAN finals.

And in the Grand Finals, they came up against an Evil Geniuses’ Challengers team which just went through a lower bracket run. Making it the very first Grand Finals appearance for the new org.

In the Grand Finals, DSG took the first two games in close fashion. However, EG threatened a reverse sweep when they won the third map. Before long, DSG closed things out in game four, crowing themselves as the NACL Summer Split champions.

This victory marks the very first major win for Toast after months of struggle in 2023. Additionally, this also marks Fakegod’s, Tomio’s, and Zeyzal’s second split win in the year after their Spring Split victory with Cloud9 Challengers.