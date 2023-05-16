DRX Worlds 2022 skins revealed: Release date, Prestige skin, player signatures

Kingen gets his own Prestige skin for Aatrox after being awarded MVP at Worlds 2022

DRX’s Worlds 2022 skins have finally been revealed, with footage of them showing up on the PBE. Here’s their projected release date, the first Worlds prestige skin, all of the player signatures, and a sneak peek at what they look like in-game.

DRX’s run at Worlds 2022 was, at the time, seen as one of the best Worlds in League of Legends competitive history. Fans have been anxiously awaiting their commemorative Worlds skins since.

Though almost all the players have left DRX since their win, the skins are meant to capture that moment in history, immortalizing their most iconic picks and allowing them to make their mark on League of Legends forever.

What’s more, there’s some extra stuff added in this time around in comparison to Worlds skin runs that have come before. There are the typical player signatures and team-themed ability effects, but MVP Kingen is getting a Prestige skin to celebrate his breakout performance during the tournament.

DRX Worlds Skin champion picks

The six champions getting DRX’s Worlds 2022 skins are Aatrox (Kingen), Kindred (Pyosik), Maokai (Juhan) Akali (Zeka), Caitlyn (Deft), Ashe (BeryL). If you’re wondering why the support players pick is Ashe, the support meta (and BeryL’s playstyle as a whole) was a bit strange during the competition.

Here’s the official splash art that shows these six skins off in all their glory:

Riot Games

Additionally, Kingen is getting a Prestige Aatrox skin to his name after winning the MVP title. While it looks a bit different from the original Aatrox skin, the animations and effects are mostly the same other than the Prestige skin going for a gold color scheme rather than blue.

That means that, in total, there are 7 Worlds 2022 skins coming to the game.

With the skins going live on the 13.11 PBE, they’re projected to be coming to League of Legends with the patch on May 24, 2023. However, there are a few instances where skins lag a day or two behind the patch going live, so that date is subject to change.

This date comes over 6 months after DRX’s historic win. Players have had to wait a while to get their hands on these skins, but, for those who are fans of DRX, the wait will have certainly been worth it.

DRX player signatures

As is tradition, every Worlds 2022 skin has their own player signature that can be seen while recalling. Unfortunately, most of the skins this year don’t show the signature for very long. Players only get a brief glimpse at it in game.

Fortunately, we’ve got an image that shows all the player signatures during their recall animations.

Riot Games

To get a look at all the DRX Worlds 2022 skins in actions, you can see their new ability FX and animations here: