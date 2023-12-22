T1 fans heartbroken as Faker changes his Worlds 2023 skin

In the days following his Worlds 2023 win, Faker revealed that he’d be going with Ahri for the skin to commemorate his fourth title. However, he recently announced that he’s changed his mind on which champion will be getting the skin.

Though Faker already has three Worlds skins to his name (Zed, Syndra, Ryze), there are a ton of mid laners open that he can opt to get a skin for. That said, those who win Worlds are restricted to picking skins for Champions the actually played at the event, something that saddened teammate Keria as he wasn’t able to pick the character he wanted.

As a result, this left Azir, Orianna, Sylas, Ahri, and Akali as options for his skin. Out of the 5, Faker initially claimed he was going to pick Ahri seeing as she’s an incredibly popular Champion that many players love.

However, he revealed in a recent on-stream conversation that he’s decided to go with Orianna instead. And, while some fans like Orianna in general and are happy about the change, others who thought they were going to get a Worlds 2023 Faker skin for Ahri are disappointed.

Faker opts for Orianna T1 skin instead of fan-favorite Ahri

Ahri is one of League of Legends’ poster children. From being a prominent character in spinoff titles like Ruined King and the upcoming Project L to long holding a spot as one of League of Legends most popular and forgiving mid laners, Ahri has a lot going for her.

It’s no surprise that fans who perhaps don’t play mid lane as much were hoping that they’d get an Ahri skin. Instead, Faker has decided to go with Orianna instead, a much more technical mid laner.

And, while it’s a fair choice considering he played Orianna much more both at Worlds 2023 and through his career as a mid laner, that hasn’t kept fans from being disappointed that he’s changed his mind.

Faker would then make the point that Ahri already has a ton of skins, which is an entirely fair point to make. She’s got 17 skins, more than almost any other champion in League of Legends, whereas Orianna has 11.

However, it’s worth considering Orianna’s older than Ahri, and that she’s got skins like Gothic and Sewn Chaos that really haven’t aged too well. She also doesn’t have any legendary or Prestige skins like Ahri does. It’s no surprise Faker wanted to give some love to one of League’s most storied mid lane champions within high-level play.

Instead of going with a Champion that’d most likely sell more skins and please fans, Faker seems to have opted to go with the Champion he prefers. It’s hard to fault him for following his heart, but fans are a bit torn up about it. Especially considering that he’s confirmed that Orianna is his final choice.

Korean fans are just as shocked as Western fans after hearing this news as well, with reactions from those in Korea looking forward to the skin showing that they’re shocked by the sudden change.

Ultimately, it’s Faker’s world title, so he can choose whatever he wants. And, though there are fans who are disappointed, it does little to take away from the legacy Faker’s built for himself and the skin that’ll celebrate it.

Plus, if fans really want an Ahri skin, all Faker has to do is win Worlds again. Easy, right?